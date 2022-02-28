‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ New Trailer: Mads Mikkelsen Faces Off Against Muggles

It's Dumbledore vs. Grindelwald in the epic wizard battle.

Humans, wizards, witches, and everything magical in between is in danger in the third installment of the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” franchise.

Part of the “Harry Potter” universe, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” pits Dumbledore (Jude Law) against rebel Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) in a battle to protect the fate of mankind living alongside wizard. “The Secrets of Dumbledore” premieres April 15 in theaters.

“Memory is everything,” an older and wiser Dumbledore says in the new trailer. “Without it, we are blind. Without it, we leave the fate of our world to chance.” Watch the full trailer below.

Set in the 1930s, the film centers on the lead-up to Wizarding World’s involvement in World War II, with hero Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) entering battle against Grindewald alongside Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), Lally Hicks (Jessica Williams), Theseus Scamander (Callum Turner), and Dumbledore, as they battle Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) and more of Grindelwald’s followers.

Alison Sudol also stars as Queenie, with Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Aleksandr Kuznetsov, and Dave Wong rounding out the ensemble cast.

The official synopsis for “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” from Warner Bros. reads: “Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald’s growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?”

The drama promises an “action-packed cat-and-mouse game of secretive plans, mysteries, and fun twists and turns,” with a thrilling plot that “dives into the complex, high-stakes relationship between Grindelwald and Dumbledore to unlock the story of these two legendary wizards.”

Warner Bros. adds, “For the first time, audiences will get an inside look at the complicated and enigmatic Dumbledore.”

The film previously made headlines after Johnny Depp exited the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise with a $16 million payout. Mikkelsen replaced Depp as Grindelwald in 2020.

“There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I’m going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own,” Mikkelsen told Entertainment Weekly about the “tricky” casting change mid-franchise. “But also we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges so it doesn’t completely detach from what he’s already masterfully achieved.”

At least two more films are reportedly planned for the “Fantastic Beasts” saga.

