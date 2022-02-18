The 2021-2022 Awards Calendar Returns to Not So Normal

After a year of pandemic delays, the upcoming Oscar season is coming into focus as a return to normal. The Oscars are on March 27, 2022, one month earlier than this year’s delayed Oscars (April 25, 2021) and six weeks later than last year’s (February 9, 2020). The Academy is staying away from both Super Bowl LVI on February 13 as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4 through February 20), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on February 8. And as theaters reopen, with many movies postponed from last year, including rival New York musicals from Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”), the Academy is staying flexible about eligibility requirements.
One thing missing from the upcoming awards lineup: January’s Golden Globes, which has been canceled as the Hollywood Foreign Press institutes long overdue reforms. Looking to fill that gap are beefed-up iterations of the Gotham, Independent Spirits, and Critics Choice Awards (CCA).
Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Venice International Film Festival opens
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Telluride Film Festival opens
Submissions open for the MPSE Golden Reel Awards
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Toronto International Film Festival opens
Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Submissions close for Gotham Awards
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
PGA Awards submission deadline for documentary motion pictures
Friday, September 24, 2021
New York Film Festival opens
Monday, September 27, 2021
Submissions open for Critics Choice Awards (CCA) TV categories
Submissions open for Costume Designers Guild (CDGA) and accessible on CDG website
Monday, October 4, 2021
Submissions open for Art Directors Guild (ADG) TV and feature categories
Submissions open for American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Feature and TV categories
Wednesday, October 6, 2021
BFI London Film Festival opens
Wednesday, October 13, 2021
PGA Awards submission deadline for theatrical and animated motion pictures
Monday, October 18, 2021
Critics Choice Documentary nominations announced
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Gotham Awards nominations announced
Monday, October 25, 2021
International Documentary Association features and shorts shortlist announced
Monday, November 1, 2021
Submissions open for ACE Eddie Awards nominations
Monday, November 8, 2021
Submissions for ADG TV close
Submissions open for Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) online
Announce DGA documentary nominees
Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Cinema Audio Society (CAS) entry submission form available online
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
AFI FEST opens
Sunday, November 14, 2021
Critics Choice Documentary Awards announced
Monday, November 15, 2021
Oscar general entry categories submission deadline
Submissions close for CCA TV categories
All IDA awards nominees announcement
Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion picture and Television entries
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
CCA nomination committees begin deliberations
Monday, November 22, 2021
American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards submissions open
Monday, November 29, 2021
31st Annual Gotham Awards
CDGA submission entries close at 5 p.m. PT
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
ASC TV eligibility ends
Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to HFPA members by Ernst & Young
Visual Effects Society (VES) submission deadline
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced
Friday, December 3, 2021
CCA nomination committees render official recommendations
African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) screening/screener deadline
Sunday, December 5, 2021
ASC Feature and TV entries due
Monday, December 6, 2021
CCA TV nominations announced
Submissions close for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT
Screen Actors Guild nominations voting opens
Tuesday, December 7, 2021
CCA nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members
Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Final date for Golden Globe screenings
AAFCA top ten films announced
Thursday, December 9, 2021
Final date for Golden Globe motion picture press conferences
Friday, December 10, 2021
PGA Award nominations announced for documentary motion pictures
Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
Submission deadline closes for the MPSE Golden Reel Awards
Midnight (PT) deadline for final CCA Film ballots
Deadline for Ernst & Young receipt of Golden Globes nomination ballots, noon PT
Monday, December 13, 2021
IDA Member Voting Opens for Best Feature and Best Short categories
ASC Spotlight & Documentary entries due (members only)
Submission deadline closes for ACE Eddie Awards nominations
CCA Film nominations announced 9 a.m. PT
Golden Globe nominations announced at 5 a.m. PT
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Indie Spirit Awards nominations announced
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Preliminary Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT
ASC TV nominations voting begins
DGA online voting for theatrical nominations opens
Friday, December 17, 2021
Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
Monday, December 20, 2021
Submissions for ADG features close
Nominations begin for MUAHS
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Oscar Shortlists Announcement
Nominations announced for Annie Awards
CAS entry submissions due online by 5 p.m. PT
Monday, December 27, 2021
Online voting for ADG TV and feature nominations begins
Friday, December 31, 2021
Oscar eligibility period ends
ASC Feature/Spotlight/Docu eligibility ends
Monday, January 3, 2022
Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots by Ernst & Young, 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, January 5, 2022
CDGA nomination voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT
ACE submissions close
Thursday, January 6, 2022
CAS nomination ballot voting begins online
Friday, January 7, 2022
Nomination voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, January 9, 2022
The Golden Globes awards non-televised presentation at Beverly Hilton 6 pm PT.
SAG nominations voting closes at 5 p.m. PT
Monday, January 10, 2022
ASC Feature nominations voting begins
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Nomination ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards
Nominations announced for MUAHS
NAACP Image Awards nominations announced
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
PGA nomination polls open for theatrical and animated motion pictures
Screen Actors Guild nominations announced
Saturday, January 15, 2022
VES global nominating panels; LA nomination judging panels vote
Monday, January 17, 20922
AAFCA winners announced
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
VES nominations announced
CAS nomination ballot voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT
ACE Eddie nomination ballots sent
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
SAG final voting opens
Thursday, January 20, 2022
Sundance virtual Film Festival opens
Friday, January 21, 2022
Online ADG voting for all nominations ends 5 p.m. PT
IDA Member Voting Closes
Nominations announced for ACE Eddie Awards
Monday, January 24, 2022
ADG nominations announced
MPSE nominations announced
ASC Feature & TV Nomination voting closes at noon PT
Final online voting begins for MUAHS
ACE Eddie Awards final ballots due
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
ASC nominations announced
Final CAS nominees in each category announced
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
PGA nomination polls close at 2 p.m. PT for theatrical and animated motion pictures
DGA theatrical feature film nominations deadline to vote online
CDGA nominations announced
WGA deadline for preliminary screenplay online voting
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT
PGA nominations announced and final voting opens for theatrical and animated motion pictures
DGA theatrical feature film and first time feature film nominations announced, online voting opens
WGA nominations for original and adapted screenplay announced
ACE Eddies nominations announced
Friday, January 28, 2022
Final ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards
Monday, January 31, 2022
Final ACE Eddies ballots sent
Tuesday, February 1, 2022
Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT
ASC final voting begins
Wednesday, February 2, 2022
Final WGA screenplay, documentary and online series voting begins
Thursday, February 3, 2022
Final ADG online voting begins
BAFTA nominations announced.
Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Oscar Nominations Announcement
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Final polls close at 2 p.m. PT for PGA Awards theatrical, documentary, and animated motion pictures
Friday, February 11, 2022
Final online voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, February 13, 2022
IDA Member Voting Ballots Close
Wednesday, February 16, 2022
Final CDGA ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT
WGA deadline for voting.
Saturday, February 19, 2022
MUAHS Guild Awards held at at The Beverly Hilton Hotel
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Final CAS voting begins online
Friday, February 25, 2022
Final SAG voting closes at noon PT
Saturday, February 26, 2022
ASC Student Awards
NAACP Image Awards
USC Scripter Awards
Sunday, February 27, 2022
The 28th annual SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS live from Shrine Exposition Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT
Monday, February 28, 2022
Final CDGA ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Santa Barbara International Film Festival launches
13th Annual AAFCA Awards
Thursday, March 3, 2022
Final ADG online voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Friday, March 4, 2022
Winners announced at Virtual IDA Ceremony
Saturday, March 5, 2022
Winners announced at the 26th annual ADG Awards at at the InterContinental Los Angeles
ACE Eddies announced at 4pm PT at the Theater at the ACE Hotel.
Sunday, March 6, 2022
Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach
Monday, March 7, 2022
Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Tuesday, March 8, 2022
Final CAS voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT
Wednesday, March 9, 2022
The 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA)
CCA Awards final voting begins.
Thursday, March 10, 2022
WGA screenwriters panel
Friday, March 11, 2022
Deadline to vote for DGA theatrical feature film award
CCA Awards final voting ends
AFI Awards lunch at Beverly Wilshire Hotel
Saturday, March 12, 2022
DGA awards ceremony
Annie Awards held virtually
SBIFF closes
Sunday, March 13, 2022
The BAFTA Awards
The MPSE Golden Reel Awards
The Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network and TBS from 7:00-10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings).
Tuesday, March 15, 2022
National Board of Review awards gala
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
NYFF’s previously postponed 2022 awards ceremony has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at TAO Downtown.
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Final Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT
ASC final voting ends
Saturday, March 19, 2022
58th Annual CAS Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel
PGA Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza
Sunday, March 20, 2022
36th ASC Awards
WGA Awards
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Final Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT
Sunday, March 27, 2022
94th Oscars at Hollywood & Highland
