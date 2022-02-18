The 2021-2022 Awards Calendar Returns to Not So Normal

Here's the (constantly updated) full calendar of key awards dates.

After a year of pandemic delays, the upcoming Oscar season is coming into focus as a return to normal. The Oscars are on March 27, 2022, one month earlier than this year’s delayed Oscars (April 25, 2021) and six weeks later than last year’s (February 9, 2020). The Academy is staying away from both Super Bowl LVI on February 13 as well as the Winter Olympics in Beijing (February 4 through February 20), while leaving plenty of time for Oscar-show planning after the nominations announcement on February 8. And as theaters reopen, with many movies postponed from last year, including rival New York musicals from Jon M. Chu (“In the Heights”) and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”), the Academy is staying flexible about eligibility requirements.

One thing missing from the upcoming awards lineup: January’s Golden Globes, which has been canceled as the Hollywood Foreign Press institutes long overdue reforms. Looking to fill that gap are beefed-up iterations of the Gotham, Independent Spirits, and Critics Choice Awards (CCA).

Here’s our (constantly updated) list of awards dates to remember:

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Venice International Film Festival opens

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Telluride Film Festival opens

Submissions open for the MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Toronto International Film Festival opens

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

Submissions close for Gotham Awards

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

PGA Awards submission deadline for documentary motion pictures

Friday, September 24, 2021

New York Film Festival opens

Monday, September 27, 2021

Submissions open for Critics Choice Awards (CCA) TV categories

Submissions open for Costume Designers Guild (CDGA) and accessible on CDG website

Monday, October 4, 2021

Submissions open for Art Directors Guild (ADG) TV and feature categories

Submissions open for American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Feature and TV categories

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

BFI London Film Festival opens

Wednesday, October 13, 2021

PGA Awards submission deadline for theatrical and animated motion pictures

Monday, October 18, 2021

Critics Choice Documentary nominations announced

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Gotham Awards nominations announced

Monday, October 25, 2021

International Documentary Association features and shorts shortlist announced

Monday, November 1, 2021

Submissions open for ACE Eddie Awards nominations

Monday, November 8, 2021

Submissions for ADG TV close

Submissions open for Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAHS) online

Announce DGA documentary nominees

Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Cinema Audio Society (CAS) entry submission form available online

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

AFI FEST opens

Sunday, November 14, 2021

Critics Choice Documentary Awards announced

Monday, November 15, 2021

Oscar general entry categories submission deadline

Submissions close for CCA TV categories

All IDA awards nominees announcement

Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion picture and Television entries

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

CCA nomination committees begin deliberations

Monday, November 22, 2021

American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie Awards submissions open

Monday, November 29, 2021

31st Annual Gotham Awards

CDGA submission entries close at 5 p.m. PT

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

ASC TV eligibility ends

Deadline for motion picture nomination ballots to be sent to HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Visual Effects Society (VES) submission deadline

Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Friday, December 3, 2021

CCA nomination committees render official recommendations

African American Film Critics Awards (AAFCA) screening/screener deadline

Sunday, December 5, 2021

ASC Feature and TV entries due

Monday, December 6, 2021

CCA TV nominations announced

Submissions close for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT

Screen Actors Guild nominations voting opens

Tuesday, December 7, 2021

CCA nominating ballots go out to Film Branch members

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Final date for Golden Globe screenings

AAFCA top ten films announced

Thursday, December 9, 2021

Final date for Golden Globe motion picture press conferences

Friday, December 10, 2021

PGA Award nominations announced for documentary motion pictures

Preliminary Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

Submission deadline closes for the MPSE Golden Reel Awards

Midnight (PT) deadline for final CCA Film ballots

Deadline for Ernst & Young receipt of Golden Globes nomination ballots, noon PT

Monday, December 13, 2021

IDA Member Voting Opens for Best Feature and Best Short categories

ASC Spotlight & Documentary entries due (members only)

Submission deadline closes for ACE Eddie Awards nominations

CCA Film nominations announced 9 a.m. PT

Golden Globe nominations announced at 5 a.m. PT

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Indie Spirit Awards nominations announced

Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Preliminary Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

ASC TV nominations voting begins

DGA online voting for theatrical nominations opens

Friday, December 17, 2021

Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young

Monday, December 20, 2021

Submissions for ADG features close

Nominations begin for MUAHS

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Oscar Shortlists Announcement

Nominations announced for Annie Awards

CAS entry submissions due online by 5 p.m. PT

Monday, December 27, 2021

Online voting for ADG TV and feature nominations begins

Friday, December 31, 2021

Oscar eligibility period ends

ASC Feature/Spotlight/Docu eligibility ends

Monday, January 3, 2022

Deadline for receipt of final Golden Globe ballots by Ernst & Young, 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

CDGA nomination voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT

ACE submissions close

Thursday, January 6, 2022

CAS nomination ballot voting begins online

Friday, January 7, 2022

Nomination voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, January 9, 2022

The Golden Globes awards non-televised presentation at Beverly Hilton 6 pm PT.

SAG nominations voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Monday, January 10, 2022

ASC Feature nominations voting begins

Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Nomination ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards

Nominations announced for MUAHS

NAACP Image Awards nominations announced

Wednesday, January 12, 2022

PGA nomination polls open for theatrical and animated motion pictures

Screen Actors Guild nominations announced

Saturday, January 15, 2022

VES global nominating panels; LA nomination judging panels vote

Monday, January 17, 20922

AAFCA winners announced

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

VES nominations announced

CAS nomination ballot voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT

ACE Eddie nomination ballots sent

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

SAG final voting opens

Thursday, January 20, 2022

Sundance virtual Film Festival opens

Friday, January 21, 2022

Online ADG voting for all nominations ends 5 p.m. PT

IDA Member Voting Closes

Nominations announced for ACE Eddie Awards

Monday, January 24, 2022

ADG nominations announced

MPSE nominations announced

ASC Feature & TV Nomination voting closes at noon PT

Final online voting begins for MUAHS

ACE Eddie Awards final ballots due

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

ASC nominations announced

Final CAS nominees in each category announced

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

PGA nomination polls close at 2 p.m. PT for theatrical and animated motion pictures

DGA theatrical feature film nominations deadline to vote online

CDGA nominations announced

WGA deadline for preliminary screenplay online voting

Thursday, January 27, 2022

Oscar nominations voting begins 9 a.m. PT

PGA nominations announced and final voting opens for theatrical and animated motion pictures

DGA theatrical feature film and first time feature film nominations announced, online voting opens

WGA nominations for original and adapted screenplay announced

ACE Eddies nominations announced

Friday, January 28, 2022

Final ballots sent for ACE Eddie Awards

Monday, January 31, 2022

Final ACE Eddies ballots sent

Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Oscar nominations voting ends 5 p.m. PT

ASC final voting begins

Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Final WGA screenplay, documentary and online series voting begins

Thursday, February 3, 2022

Final ADG online voting begins

BAFTA nominations announced.

Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Oscar Nominations Announcement

Thursday, February 10, 2022

Final polls close at 2 p.m. PT for PGA Awards theatrical, documentary, and animated motion pictures

Friday, February 11, 2022

Final online voting closes for MUAHS at 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, February 13, 2022

IDA Member Voting Ballots Close

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Final CDGA ballot voting opens online at 6 a.m. PT

WGA deadline for voting.

Saturday, February 19, 2022

MUAHS Guild Awards held at at The Beverly Hilton Hotel

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Final CAS voting begins online

Friday, February 25, 2022

Final SAG voting closes at noon PT

Saturday, February 26, 2022

ASC Student Awards

NAACP Image Awards

USC Scripter Awards

Sunday, February 27, 2022

The 28th annual SAG Awards air on TNT and TBS live from Shrine Exposition Center beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Monday, February 28, 2022

Final CDGA ballot voting closes at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Santa Barbara International Film Festival launches

13th Annual AAFCA Awards

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Final ADG online voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Friday, March 4, 2022

Winners announced at Virtual IDA Ceremony

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Winners announced at the 26th annual ADG Awards at at the InterContinental Los Angeles

ACE Eddies announced at 4pm PT at the Theater at the ACE Hotel.

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Beach

Monday, March 7, 2022

Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Final CAS voting ends online at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The 24th Costume Designers Guild Awards (CDGA)

CCA Awards final voting begins.

Thursday, March 10, 2022

WGA screenwriters panel

Friday, March 11, 2022

Deadline to vote for DGA theatrical feature film award

CCA Awards final voting ends

AFI Awards lunch at Beverly Wilshire Hotel

Saturday, March 12, 2022

DGA awards ceremony

Annie Awards held virtually

SBIFF closes

Sunday, March 13, 2022

The BAFTA Awards

The MPSE Golden Reel Awards

The Critics Choice Awards will air LIVE on The CW Network and TBS from 7:00-10:00 pm ET (delayed PT, check local listings).

Tuesday, March 15, 2022

National Board of Review awards gala

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

NYFF’s previously postponed 2022 awards ceremony has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at TAO Downtown.

Thursday, March 17, 2022

Final Oscar voting begins 9 a.m. PT

ASC final voting ends

Saturday, March 19, 2022

58th Annual CAS Awards at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown Hotel

PGA Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza

Sunday, March 20, 2022

36th ASC Awards

WGA Awards

Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Final Oscar voting ends 5 p.m. PT

Sunday, March 27, 2022

94th Oscars at Hollywood & Highland

