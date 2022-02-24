Cinema Audio Society Condemns ‘Sobering Insensitivity’ of Oscars Not Airing Craft Wins Live

The CAS released a statement Thursday urging The Academy to reverse its decision to withhold sound and seven other categories from the live broadcast.

The Cinema Audio Society of sound mixers released a statement of protest Thursday from its board of directors in response to the growing backlash against the Academy’s decision this week to cut the sound category from the Oscar’s live broadcast at the Dolby Theater on March 24 along with seven other categories: animated, documentary, and live action shorts, editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, and production design.

“The Cinema Audio Society looks forward to celebrating this year’s Oscar nominees, regardless of how and when the Oscars ceremony will be made available. We herald the work of all our fellow filmmakers, without whom there would be no categories to broadcast or celebrate at all.

“The decision of The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to celebrate some categories differently than others ultimately communicates a sobering insensitivity to the affected creative arts and is potentially divisive to the community. This action understates the indispensable contributions these crafts impart upon the works being celebrated on Oscar night.

“It is our sincere desire that The Academy will reverse its decision and choose not to diminish the prestige of its esteemed honor to the filmmaking community.”

This follows Wednesday’s forceful statement from Mark A. Lanza, president, Motion Picture Sound Editors, IATSE Local 700:

“The Academy’s mission is to honor the craft of filmmaking in all its parts. Eliminating certain categories from the live broadcast degrades that mission. That is not to mention the bill of goods the sound branch was sold just last year when the Academy made an explicit promise not to eliminate sound from the live broadcast if they agreed to the travesty of combining sound editing and sound mixing into one category. I am still not OK with this part either. They are two different disciplines.”

So far, the Academy’s sound branch has expressed the most outrage about being excluded from the Oscar’s live broadcast. (Academy president David Rubin explained to the membership in an email letter that the reason was “to increase viewer engagement and keep the show vital, kinetic, and relevant,” but that “all the nominees in ALL awards categories will be identified on air and ALL winners’ acceptance speeches will be featured on the live broadcast.”)

However, one sound branch member is so upset that they’re “considering everything up to and including resigning from the Academy,” the member told IndieWire. “I’m furious. It shows a complete lack of respect for ’the crafts.’ Sounds like we’re weaving baskets rather than creatively participating in making a film. I’ve been communicating with people…about this, and as far as I can tell there’s unanimous anger and disappointment among the sound branch at this move. There’s discussions going on about a broad response. We’re contacting directors too.”

IndieWire will continue to provide future updates of other guild responses.

