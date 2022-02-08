‘Flux Gourmet’ Trailer: Peter Strickland Brings Culinary Meta Horror to Berlin

The latest film from the experimental horror director screens at the Berlin Film Festival February 11.

Say what you will about British horror director Peter Strickland, but his films are anything but dull. He broke out with 2005’s “Berberian Sound Studio,” a twisted tribute to 1970s Italian horror that established him as one of the genre’s most unique voices. Recent films “The Duke of Burgundy” and “In Fabric” continued to show off his distinctive visual style and unapologetic embrace of weirdness. His fans have nothing to worry about with latest film “Flux Gourmet,” which debuts at the Berlin Film Festival this week and appears to be firmly within his wheelhouse.

“Flux Gourmet” is a thriller that, like “Berberian Sound Studio,” focuses on people who make horror movies. “Flux Gourmet” follows a collective of sonic artists who make sound effects for horror films, and the internal power struggles that unfold within the organization. The trailer shows them using a variety of foods and weapons to record vile sound effects, and Strickland includes plenty of gross food shots. Asa Butterfield and Gwendoline Christie lead the cast, which also features Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou, Leo Bill, and Richard Bremmer.

The official synopsis for “Flux Gourmet” says the film tells the story of “a sonic collective who can’t decide on a name [that] takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members Elle di Elle, Billy Rubin and Lamina Propria are caught up in their own power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s head, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute’s ‘dossierge’ has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective’s activities. Upon hearing of Stones’s visits to the gastroenterologist, Dr Glock, Elle coerces him into her performances in a desperate bid for authenticity. The reluctant Stones puts up with the collective’s plans to use his condition for their art whilst Jan Stevens goes to war with Elle over creative differences.”

“Flux Gourmet” is set to premiere February 11 at the Berlin Film Festival as part of the festival’s Encounters program. Watch the trailer below:

