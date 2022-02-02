‘Gaslit’ Trailer: Julia Roberts Joins a Very Different Looking Sean Penn as Watergate Whistleblowers

The upcoming series, premiering April 24 on Starz, stars Roberts as Watergate whistleblower Martha Mitchell.

The truth will set you free — if you’re willing to be undermined and called crazy for speaking out.

The first trailer for Starz drama series “Gaslit” shows Julia Roberts transformed into Arkansas socialite Martha Mitchell, who publicly accused President Richard Nixon of being behind the Watergate break-in. Martha’s determination to uncover the Watergate conspiracy jeopardizes the career of her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell, played by an unrecognizable Sean Penn. Accused of being “paranoid” as a “woman of a certain age,” the gaslighting only works to light a fire underneath her even more…

Premiering April 24 on Starz, “Gaslit” is based on the “insane but shockingly true story” that was featured in a first season episode of Slate’s award-winning podcast “Slow Burn.” Watch the trailer below.

“In ‘Gaslit,’ we not only have the opportunity to tell an incredible untold story in bringing Martha Mitchell’s historic role in Watergate to the forefront, but we are also incredibly lucky to have a dream cast including Julia and Sean and the best creative team and partners we could have asked for,” Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz, said in a press statement, as part of Starz’s #TaketheLead initiative (via Variety).

Creator and showrunner Robbie Pickering executive producers alongside “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, who also collaborated with Roberts on Season 1 of Golden Globe–nominated Amazon Prime series “Homecoming.”

Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin play John and Mo Dean, respectively, while Shea Whigham takes on the role of Watergate mastermind G. Gordon Liddy.

Per a Variety source, Armie Hammer and Joel Edgerton were originally slated to star in the anthology series, with Nash Edgerton expected to direct and executive produce. Both roles were recast, and Matt Ross replaced Edgerton as director and executive producer.

“Gaslit” is written by Pickering, Amelia Gray, Alberto Roldán, Anayat Fakhraie, Uzoamaka Maduka and Sofya Levitsky-Weitz. Karen Bailey, executive VP of original programming at Starz, will oversee “Gaslit” for the Lionsgate-owned network.

Podcast “Slow Burn” was also adapted into Epix docuseries, which premiered in February 2020.

