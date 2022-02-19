George Lucas Was Concerned About Baby Yoda Having Insufficient Training on ‘The Mandalorian’

The "Star Wars" creator was relieved to see his concerns resolved on "The Book of Boba Fett."

Since selling his empire to Disney in 2012, George Lucas has had a complicated relationship with subsequent “Star Wars” projects. He initially signed on as a consultant, hoping to lend his extensive knowledge of the universe he created to any filmmakers helming future films set in a galaxy far, far away. But tensions quickly arose in his relationship with Disney after the studio strayed from his vision for a sequel trilogy. He has gone on to criticize the Disney films for a lack of originality, and indicated that he felt betrayed by the company.

However, things seem to be on the mend in January 2020 when Jon Favreau posted a picture of Lucas with Baby Yoda, the “Star Wars” show’s breakout star. “The Mandalorian” has been widely regarded as one of the best things Lucasfilm has produced since being acquired by Disney, and the Western-inspired show breathed new life into the brand after a divisive sequel trilogy ended with “The Rise of Skywalker.” The adorable Baby Yoda quickly captured the hearts of fans, and led to a multitude of merchandising opportunities that put the Ewoks to shame.

But when Lucas visited the set, he apparently had one concern about the character. In a new book titled “The Art of The Mandalorian: Season 2,” executive producer Dave Piloni revealed that Lucas was concerned about making sure Baby Yoda (or Grogu, as he’s now officially known), received proper Jedi training. “I had a talk with George, at one point, about the Child,” Filoni says in the book. “His main concern was that the kid has to have a proper amount of training.” While it may be funny to imagine Lucas stressing about a child’s training, it’s important to remember that Grogu had some pretty important shoes to fill. After all, the original Yoda was a Jedi master who trained Luke Skywalker!

Despite their differences over the years, it appears that when George Lucas talks, Lucasfilm still listens. “The Book of Boba Fett” continued many plotlines from “The Mandalorian” Season 2, including the development of Grogu. “Chapter Six” of the Disney+ limited series showed Grogu going off to train with none other than Luke Skywalker himself, so hopefully George Lucas can rest easy knowing that Baby Yoda is learning from the best.

