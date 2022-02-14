‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Tops VOD Charts for Second Week

Netflix, which scored the best of any company with 27 total nominations, showed no signs of an Oscar uptick.

The legacy of the late Ivan Reitman lives on with “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (Sony/$5.99) for which he was the sole producer, repeated at #1 on all VOD charts this week. Its recent reduced price sustained a successful multi-platform run ($200 million theatrical worldwide) for a $75 million production.

The film was directed by his son and reflects a return to box office form for both. Reitman père had more than 20 projects in varying stages of development. “Afterlife” showed he remained vital in comedy, a genre that gets short shrift in theaters today.

VOD charts showed little change this week, including any impact from last Tuesday’s Oscar nominations. “Dune” (Warner Bros./$5.99) rose from last week, taking two #2 slots and placing on all three. The only other films among the top contenders to appear are “King Richard” (Warner Bros./$19.99), which is #7 at Vudu, and “Belfast” (Focus/$19.99), #10 at iTunes.

Netflix, which scored the best of any company with 27 total nominations, showed no signs of an Oscar uptick. Neither “The Power of the Dog” nor “Don’t Look Up” returned to the top 10. Apple and Amazon also had top nominees but don’t report immediate traffic.

Nor do HBO Max and Peacock, so we don’t know the performance of Steven Soderbergh’s “Kimi” or Universal’s day-and-date release of “Marry Me,” respectively.

United Artists Releasing

“The House of Gucci” (United Artists/$19.99) had a delayed PVOD release (more than 10 weeks after theaters). It probably hoped to sync with nominations but received only one, for Makeup and Hairstyling. The film remains a decent draw on all three charts, best as #3 at iTunes. “Sing 2” (Universal/$19.99), still #6 in theaters, is the fourth film to make all four charts.

The sole new entry of note is “Redeeming Love” (Universal/$19.99), #8 at Vudu. This continues the studio’s consistent PVOD play for most titles after the third weekend. “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” (Sony/$5.99) placed twice with its reduced price.

At Netflix, an original comedy sequel popped as #1. “Tall Girl 2,” on the heels of the 2019 original starring Ava Michelle, tops a list that is mostly studio titles, led again by two “Despicable Me” films.

Lone Scherfig’s barely seen “The Kindness of Strangers,” showed up at #5 after a minimal VOD release two years ago. For the streamer’s users, it might as well be a new film.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for February 14. Distributors listed are current rights owners.

iTunes

1. Ghostbusters Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

2. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

3. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $19.99

4. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

5. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

7. Free Guy (Disney) – $3.99

8. Encanto (Disney) – $5.99

9. Ford v Ferrari (Disney) – $3.99

10. Belfast (Focus) – $19.99

Google Play

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

2. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

3. No Time to Die (United Artists) – $5.99

4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Sony) – $5.99

5. Free Guy (Disney) – $3.99

6. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

7. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $5.99

8. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $19.99

9. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

10. Spider-Man: Far from Home (Sony) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, which elevates Premium VOD titles. This list covers February 7-13.

1. Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony) – $5.99

2. Sing 2 (Universal) – $24.99

3. American Underdog (Lionsgate) – $19.99

4. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (Sony) – $5.99

5. House of Gucci (United Artists) – $19.99

6. Dune (Warner Bros.) – $5.99

7. King Richard (Warner Bros.) – $19.99

8. Redeeming Love (Universal) – $19.99

9. The Matrix Resurrections (Warner Bros.) – $24.99

10. Encanto (Disney) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, February 14; originals include both Netflix-produced and -acquired titles they initially presented in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top ten on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. Tall Girl 2 (2021 Netflix original)

2. Despicable Me 2 (2013 theatrical release)

3. The Tinder Swindler (2021 Netflix original documentary)

4. Despicable Me (2010 theatrical release)

5. The Kindness of Strangers (2020 VOD release)

6. The Privilege (2021 Netflix German original)

7. The Hangover (2009 theatrical release)

8. The Other Guys (2010 theatrical release)

9. Warrior (2011 theatrical release)

10. Scooby-Do (2002 theatrical release)

