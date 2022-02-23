Jamie Lee Curtis Wraps Filming on ‘Halloween Ends,’ Bids ‘Bittersweet’ Farewell to Franchise After 44 Years

Jamie Lee Curtis has been playing Laurie Strode since 1978 and is saying goodbye to the role in David Gordon Green's latest sequel.

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for 2021’s “Halloween Kills.”

It’s the final curtain call for the most famous final girl.

Iconic scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis confirmed that filming on her part on the production of “Halloween Ends” has wrapped, marking the end of her turn as Laurie Strode.

“A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies,” Curtis captioned on Instagram February 22. “I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy.”

Curtis will shut the door on Haddonfield forever in the next “Halloween” installment, which is directed by David Gordon Green and opens from Universal October 14. This marks the 13th entry in the “Halloween” franchise and is the direct sequel to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” which also saw Curtis reprising her role.

“It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie,” Curtis continued, before thanking production companies Blumhouse, Trancas, Miramax, Rough House Pictures and Universal Pictures.

The “Strode Strong women,” played by Judy Greer and Andi Matichak as the respective daughter and granddaughter of Curtis’ Laurie, also were given a special shoutout, along with Kyle Richards and Curtis’ “nemesis” James Jude Courtney, who plays Michael Myers.

Curtis shared a slideshow of behind-the-scenes moments across the revival trilogy, helmed by David Gordon Green, writing in a caption, “I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can’t wait for the fans to see the movie.”

“Halloween Ends” will reprise the Michael Myers saga, following the murder of Laurie’s daughter, played by Greer, during 2021’s “Halloween Kills.”

“[Director] David called me before he sent me the script to tell me what the ending would be, so I knew, and I was very sad,” Greer told IndieWire after exiting the franchise. “First of all, I think it was the right decision and a cool decision. I was sad because I want so badly to go back to my family and make another one of these movies. So that was my sadness.”

Greer added, “The end of the movie is like an opera. It’s beautiful, I think.”

And now, it will be Curtis’ turn to sing her final song as Laurie Strode.

