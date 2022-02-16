HBO Boss Shuts Down ‘Sopranos’ Revival Rumors: David Chase Has No Interest in ‘Revisiting’ the Series

Bloys also gave an update on revivals of "True Blood," "Six Feet Under," "Girls," and Season 2 of "And Just Like That."

Oh, poor us.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys hit the pause button on fans’ hopes for a “Sopranos” spin-off. Series creator David Chase inked a five-year, first-look deal in October 2021, following the premiere of prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark” on HBO Max.

“I don’t think David has any interest in revisiting ‘The Sopranos.’ And I would agree with him,” Bloys told The Hollywood Reporter February 16. “It’s a perfect series that I don’t think needs revisiting. But we’ll see what he wants to do next.”

Bloys added, “Series-wise, not that I’m talking to David about. I don’t know where they left off, whether there were going to be more movies or what, so to your larger question about a ‘Sopranos’ series, there’s nothing there. And with ‘The Many Saints,’ there hadn’t been any conversations about it.”

Chase previously told Deadline that, if anything, a potential series could take place after the events of “Many Saints,” which is set in the late 1960s and early 1970s. “The Sopranos” series starts in 1998.

Related Cynthia Nixon Is Still Baffled by 'Bizarre Reaction' to 'And Just Like That' from 'SATC' Fans

'The Staircase' First Look: Colin Firth and Toni Collette Send Chills as an Ill-Fated Socialite Couple Related Oscars 2022: Best Supporting Actress Predictions

Oscars 2022: Best Animated Shorts Predictions

“There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do,” Chase said at the time.

Chase recently directed a 2022 Super Bowl ad reuniting “Sopranos” siblings Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler.

Now in February 2022, Bloys is teasing other HBO revivals in the works.

“[For] ‘True Blood,’ there were a couple ideas in development but nothing has really come to the fore,” Bloys said. “As far as ‘Six Feet Under,’ I personally don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Bloys added, “I would [put] ‘Girls’ in with ‘Sopranos’ and ‘Six Feet Under’ as not something I’m thinking about bringing back.”

However, there are “various ideas” in development for “True Detective” Season 4, but “no status update” on a second season of “Watchmen” yet.

As for the next installment of the “Sex and City” sequel “And Just Like That,” Bloys said it’s entirely up to showrunner Michael Patrick King and star and executive producer Sarah Jessica Parker.

“They have to decide: Do they have a story they want to tell? I think they do, but they’re thinking about it and want to make sure,” Bloys said. “It’s a lot of time, it’s a big endeavor; they want to make sure they feel good about where they’re headed and hopefully we will hear what they’re thinking soon. I feel good about the chances of doing more. But we’re waiting to hear from them and what they’re thinking.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.