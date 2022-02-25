How to Watch and Stream the 2022 SAG Awards

The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are set to take place February 27 at 8 p.m. ET. Here's how to watch from home.

Now that the Oscar nominations are out, Hollywood is preparing to sprint down the home stretch of an abbreviated awards season. And for fans, that means there is no shortage of opportunities to see your favorite stars on the red carpet over the next month. Almost every weekend in March is full of important award shows in the run up to the Academy Awards on March 27, and awards watchers can hit the ground running this weekend when the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards air on Sunday, February 27.

Following last year’s entirely virtual ceremony, the SAG Awards are returning to an in-person format this year. The ceremony is taking place at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, but if you were not on the invite list, there are plenty of ways to watch the show from home.

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, and will be broadcast live on TNT and TBS. In addition to the traditional cable broadcast, TNT and TBS subscribers can watch live using the networks’ websites, mobile apps (TNTdrama.com and TBS) and connected device apps (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire). There will also be a pre-show featuring red carpet coverage airing on E! starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. As E! is part of the NBC family of networks, the red carpet coverage can also be streamed on Peacock.

This year’s SAG Awards will be defined by change, as it will be their first in-person ceremony since 2020 and the first time the show has not been held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles since 1997. The broadcast is set to open with a performance from “Hamilton” stars Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, and Leslie Odom Jr.

Helen Mirren is set to receive the 57th annual Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Nominees for the most coveted SAG trophy, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “House of Gucci” and “King Richard.” On the television side, nominations were dominated by “Succession” and “Ted Lasso,” with each show picking up five nods.

Unlike the Oscars, the SAG Awards will not have a host. The ceremony has forgone an emcee for the past two years, with Megan Mullally the most recent host in 2019. Eugene and Dan Levy opened and closed the 2020 SAG Awards, but remained playfully adamant that they were not the hosts of the show. Instead of a host, the show will rely on the star power of its army of presenters to bring in viewers. It is the same approach that the Oscars recently shunned when they enlisted Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall to help the show’s dwindling ratings. Because the SAG Awards utilize a format that works more celebrity presenters into the show, it appears that producers feel more comfortable going host-less than the Oscars do.

Kate Winslet, Alexandra Daddario, Rosario Dawson, Ross Butler, and Vanessa Hudgens have already been announced as show presenters, with more to be named soon. In addition, each nominated film will be introduced by a group of its stars. Adam Driver and Lady Gaga are set to introduce “House of Gucci.” While “Don’t Look Up” seemed to feature half of Hollywood, its SAG Awards delegation will consist of Leonardo DiCaprio, Cate Blanchett, and Tyler Perry. “Belfast” will be represented by Jaime Dornan, Caitríona Balfe, Jude Hill, and Ciarán Hinds. Will Smith will be on hand to present “King Richard,” along with Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton. And “CODA” will feature an introduction from Daniel Durant, Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, and Marlee Matlin.

