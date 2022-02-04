How to Watch and Stream the 2022 Winter Olympics

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will run from February 3-20.

This week marks the beginning of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which are being held in Beijing, China. And whether your preferred sport is hockey, figure skating, or luge, there are more ways to watch and stream the Olympic Games than ever before.

As has been the norm in recent years, NBC owns the broadcasting rights to the 2022 Olympics. While the network will not be sending any announcers to Beijing to cover the games, the NBC Sports team will continue to cover the Olympics remotely. Although the games officially start on February 4 with the lighting of the Olympic Torch, competition is already underway in several sports. NBC begins their primetime coverage of the games Thursday February 3 at 8PM ET, but the most extensive coverage can be found on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, and their flagship streaming service, Peacock. Many events will also be broadcast on USA Network.

NBC’s large streaming presence at the games should give viewers more flexibility than ever. Rather than hoping NBC chooses to air their preferred events, Peacock subscribers will have live access to just about every event as it happens, allowing for a truly customizable viewing experience.

Beijing observes China Standard Time, which is 11 hours ahead of Eastern Standard Time. That means that events that take place in the morning in China can be broadcast on American primetime television. More high profile events at other times of day will be delayed and re-broadcast on American television in prime time. So while the opening ceremony takes place at 8PM CST on February 4, American viewers have their choice of watching it live at 6:30AM ET or waiting for NBC’s enhanced re-broadcast tomorrow night at 8PM ET.

The 2022 Olympics are not without controversy, as many have called for boycotts of the games due to humanitarian concerns over China’s genocide of the Uyghur people. The United States is engaging in a diplomatic boycott of the event, so while American athletes are free to compete, the nation did not send an official delegation. However, America still fielded a full team of athletes and the broadcast is not expected to be interrupted.

