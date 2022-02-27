‘Indiana Jones 5’ Has Wrapped Filming, Producer Frank Marshall Confirms

The James Mangold-directed sequel is expected to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.

Since acquiring Lucasfilm in 2012, Disney has produced five new “Star Wars” movies and two television series, with many more projects set in a galaxy far, far away currently in the pipeline. But the studio has yet to touch George Lucas’ other iconic franchise, Indiana Jones. That is set to change next year when Disney releases a fifth Indiana Jones movie, which will see Harrison Ford reprise his role as the titular character. The sequel has been in various stages of development since “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull” was released in 2008, but the film finally began shooting in the summer of 2021. Now, it appears that principal photography has been completed after an extensive shoot that took the cast to England, Scotland, Italy, and Morocco.

Frank Marshall, who has produced all four of the previous Indiana Jones films, along with the “Bourne” and “Back to the Future” franchises and many a beloved Steven Spielberg film, took to Twitter to announce that the film has finished shooting. “That’s a wrap!!!” he tweeted, along with a picture of an Indiana Jones baseball hat. After years of false starts and delays, the film’s completion should come as welcome news to fans eagerly awaiting another adventure from the globetrotting archeologist.

The currently untitled fifth Indiana Jones movie will mark the first entry in the franchise not to be directed by Steven Spielberg, who is still involved with the film as an executive producer. But the franchise is in capable hands, as “Logan” and “Walk the Line” director James Mangold is directing the film. It is also the first Indiana Jones movie made without the involvement of George Lucas, who stepped away from the franchise he created after selling his production company to Disney in 2012. However, some of the original creative team has remained intact, as legendary composer John Williams has confirmed that he will return to write the film’s score.

In addition to Harrison Ford, the cast of “Indiana Jones 5” includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones.

“Indiana Jones 5” is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.

