IndieWire Announces Special Projects Vertical, Promotes Jason Gonzalez and Chris O’Falt to Lead

The IndieWire veterans are being promoted to oversee the expansion of the site's premium editorial and video franchises.

IndieWire is pleased to announce we’re launching a Special Projects vertical that will expand our offering of premium editorial and video franchises, including Craft Considerations and Influencers. Over the coming months, the team will also be expanding upon franchises like Toolkit, Sketch to Screen (a new animation franchise) and more as we bolster our offerings around Oscars and Emmys as well as year-round executions.

Jason Gonzalez has been promoted to VP, Special Projects & Partnerships to oversee the sales and marketing of Special Projects. Chris O’Falt has been promoted to Executive Editor, Crafts & Special Projects, to oversee editorial execution of Special Projects content. He also retains his responsibility for overseeing day-to-day Craft editorial coverage.

“IndieWire had its most successful sales year ever in 2021. A huge part of this was Jason’s excellent work in building these editorial franchise opportunities for our entertainment partners,” says IndieWire Publisher James Israel. “It’s thrilling to see him to take this to the next level.”

“Chris’ passion for creating robust content and video features around the craft and art of film and TV is unprecedented,” says IndieWire Editor in Chief Dana Harris-Bridson. “He’s been a passionate advocate for advancing IndieWire’s Craft coverage across the site and I’m excited to see what he comes up with next.”

Gonzalez, who previously served as IndieWire’s Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships, will continue reporting to Israel. O’Falt, who previously served as IndieWire’s Deputy Editor, Film & TV Craft, now also reports to Israel, with a dotted line to Harris-Bridson.

Both promotions are effective immediately. They will continue to be based in IndieWire’s New York City offices.

The expansion of Craft and Special Projects editorial started this winter with the hiring of Associate Craft Editor Sarah Shachat, and will continue with two new roles: Features Editor, Craft & Special Projects and Deputy Editor, Craft & Special Projects. (IndieWire is currently seeking qualified candidates who can apply for those positions here.)

“Sarah has already played a vital role in expanding Craft Considerations and Toolkit,” said O’Falt. “And come Emmys, I’m excited for readers to see what a sharp eye and unique perspective she brings to our TV coverage.”

Gillian Garcia has also been promoted to Senior Manager, Entertainment Sales where she will expand digital opportunities for entertainment clients year-round. Garcia started her career with IndieWire in 2017 as a Sales Planner. “It’s been an utter pleasure to watch Gillian grow at IndieWire where she has done fantastic work managing and helping expand IndieWire’s digital sales. We’re excited for her continuing growth as an integral member of our sales team,” said Gonzalez.

Now in its 25th year, IndieWire is also celebrating six years of growth and expansion since being acquired by Penske Media in 2016.

