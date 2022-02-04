‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ Trailer: Netflix Doc Shows Other Sides of Controversial Rapper

The series will stream on Netflix in three weekly installments, beginning February 16.

Even after decades in the brightest spotlight imaginable, the world can’t take its eyes off of Kanye West. The rapper, who recently legally changed his name to Ye, continues to release music and court controversy in his personal life, but one of his most intriguing projects is “jeen-yuhs,” the upcoming Netflix documentary about his career. The first chapter of the three part documentary had its world premiere at Sundance last month, prior to its February release on the streaming service. Now Netflix has revealed the first trailer for “jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.”

The official synopsis describes “jeen-yuhs” as “a landmark documentary event presented in three acts from Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah…. an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.”

The documentary was directed by Chike Ozah and Clarence “Coodie” Simmons, who began filming Ye when he was still a 21-year-old rap producer living in Chicago. They continued to capture footage of him as he ascended to the highest levels of stardom, selling millions of solo albums as a rapper and arguably influencing pop culture more than any other celebrity. Over the course of two decades, they captured an unprecedented amount of private footage of West, making the sprawling series one of the more anticipated documentaries in recent memory.

The project has recently attracted some controversy, as Ye insisted that he has not approved of the documentary and publicly asked for final cut privileges. The saga was similar to his last-minute insistence that his last album, “Donda,” was released by Universal Music Group without his consent. However, the rapper’s social media protests do not seem to be slowing Netflix down, and the documentary is set to release as previously scheduled.

Ye has also announced that his new album, titled “Donda 2,” is set to drop February 22, although the rapper is famous for delaying the release dates of his music. Unlike 2021’s “Donda,” which featured a multitude of collaborators, the entire album is set to be produced by Future.

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” premieres on Netflix February 16. Subsequent chapters will be released each Wednesday. Watch the full trailer below:

