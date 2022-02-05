Jennifer Beals Objected to Being Called ‘Master’ on ‘Book of Boba Fett’

"I felt in this world I'm creating... perhaps we can choose better language," the actress said of the creative decision.

It has been a big week for “The Book of Boba Fett,” as a buzzy sixth episode helped the Disney+ series pick up some momentum going into this week’s season finale. Jennifer Beals, who plays Twi’lek Garsa Fwip, the owner of The Sanctuary cantina in Mos Espa, was one of the standouts of “Chapter 6.” As the actress made the press rounds to break down the shocking episode, she had praise for everyone she collaborated with on the show. When asked about the way she developed her character, she recalled an anecdote when she found some potentially problematic language in the initial script. But to her relief she found the “Book of Boba Fett” producers to be extremely receptive to her concerns, and she thinks the show is better because they listened to her.

Speaking with Insider, Jennifer Beals revealed a slight snag in the process of developing her character and expressed gratitude towards the show’s creators for helping her find a solution. “In the original script, my employees referred to me as ‘master,'” she said, an idea that did not sit well with her. “I felt in this world I’m creating in my establishment, The Sanctuary, given that I’ve come from an enslaved people, perhaps we can choose better language — something that was more in line with her ethos and vision of her place,” she said. “And they thought that was a good idea and they changed it to ‘madam.’ I was really grateful for that.” She went on to call the show’s production team “the gold standard” and thanked them for creating “a safe, joyful space for everyone, whether it’s the writers, the actors, the crew, everyone.”

While fans have questioned some creative decisions, “The Book of Boba Fett” has generally received high marks for its handling of issues related to diversity and inclusion. The show’s portrayal of the Tusken Raiders, the native people first introduced in the original “Star Wars” trilogy, has been praised for expanding the characters beyond one dimensional stereotypes.

“Chapter Seven” of “The Book of Boba Fett” streams Wednesday, February 9 on Disney+. There has been no word on whether the show will return for a second season.

