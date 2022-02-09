Jimmy Kimmel ‘Angry’ Over ‘Unforgivable’ ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Oscar Snub

"You want to know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box."

Spider-Man has officially not swung into the 94th annual Academy Awards Best Picture category, and Jimmy Kimmel has something to say about it.

During the February 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the former Oscar host shared his disbelief at the “Spider-Man” snub.

“The biggest snub in my opinion, and I am actually even angry about this I am embarrassed to say, is the unforgivable omission of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home?'” Kimmel said.

“How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture?” Kimmel said. “Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man?’ It most certainly was not.”

“No Way Home” placed all three iterations of “Spider-Man,” respectively played by Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, in the same adventure, thanks to a glitch in the MCU multiverse.

Kimmel added, “Even if you go by the critics reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, ‘Don’t Look Up’ got a 46% and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has 90%. For god’s sake, ‘Jackass Forever’ has an 89%. Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?”

Record-breaking blockbuster “Spider-Man: No Way Home” did not make history to become the second superhero comic book film to be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars, as fans expected. “Black Panther” was the first Marvel movie to receive that honor.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is, however, nominated for Best Visual Effects.

Kimmel continued to slam Adam McKay’s Netflix film “Don’t Look Up,” saying, “You want to know what happened? Voters looked at the list and saw the names Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep and they checked the box and then they put their kids in the car and went to see the movie ‘Spider-Man.’ And they loved it! But they didn’t vote for it.”

“Don’t Look Up” is nominated across four Oscar categories, including Best Picture. The addition noms are for Best Original Screenplay, Film Editing, and Original Score.

“No Way Home” lead star Holland previously discussed the anticipated nomination for the fan-favorite film with Variety, saying, “It would be a huge honor for it to be nominated for an Oscar,” but that the fan reaction is “enough.”

“Spider-Man” star Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Doctor Strange, is nominated in the Best Actor category for Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” while Garfield is also up for Best Actor in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “tick, tick…BOOM.” Both films are Netflix releases.

Co-star J.K. Simmons, who played J. Jonah Jameson across the various “Spider-Man” multiverses, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in “Being the Ricardos.”

Christopher Nolan’s DC Batman film, “The Dark Knight,” was similarly snubbed for Best Picture in 2008, leading the Academy to expand the Best Picture category from five to 10 nominees.

Marvel additionally confirmed there are more “Spider-Man” sequels in the works starring Holland.

