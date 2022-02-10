‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ Trailer: Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill Return for Dino Sequel

Original "Jurassic Park" stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill reprise their roles in the franchise for "Jurassic World: Dominion."

Life finds a way, although it seems like everything may be on the brink of collapse thanks to free-roaming dinosaurs.

The first trailer for “Jurassic World: Dominion” gives “Jurassic Park” fans a glimpse of the iconic dinosaur gang — played by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill — joining forces with trainer Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and theme park owner Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) to save the world… again.

“Dominion” premieres in theaters June 10.

Set four years after the events of 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the sixth installment in the “Jurassic” franchise shows the perils of wrangling genetically engineered dinosaurs that have since been let loose on the world. As humans live side by side with dinos, the third film in the “Jurassic World” trilogy promises to offer an ultimate solution for how the two species can coexist — for better or for worse.

Original “Jurassic Park” director Steven Spielberg serves as an executive producer on “Dominion,” with Colin Trevorrow returning to co-write and direct.

“Dominion” marks Neill and Dern’s first appearance in the film series together since “Jurassic Park III”; this is also the first time Goldblum, Neill, and Dern have united onscreen since the original “Jurassic Park” film in 1993.

The ensemble cast includes Daniella Pineda, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong reprising their roles from previous films in the franchise, plus Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Campbell Scott, and DeWanda Wise joining the cast.

Production on “Dominion” was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Universal Studios revealed that the film spent over $5 million on safety precautions to resume filming in 2020, with an estimated 40,000 COVID tests provided for production.

“It has been remarkable,” writer-director Trevorrow told Deadline at the time. “Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring.”

“Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom” harnessed classic horror film tropes for VX effects to “epitomize an age of anxiety defined by the unexpected threats of the Trump era,” as IndieWire’s Eric Kohn wrote in his review, anticipating the next chapter. “The idealism of ‘Jurassic Park’ today looks mighty quaint; as Dr. Malcolm concludes, we’re getting used to ‘sudden, radical, erratic changes woven into the fabric of existence.’ To that end, the second wind of this franchise caught our culture off guard, but now it has found its groove.”

