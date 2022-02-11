Kevin Smith Slams Oscars for ‘Spider-Man’ Best Picture Snub: ‘Show Peter Parker Some F*cking Love’

"Make a populist choice," Smith advised the Academy.

Kevin Smith is urging the Academy Awards to give people what they want: popular movies nominated for Best Picture.

During Smith’s FatMan Beyond podcast, the “Clerks” creator gave “Spider-Man: No Way Home” a special shoutout following the Oscar nominations announcement.

“I would just like to congratulate the good folks who made ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for the very deserved Best Picture nomination that I’m sure it got, I didn’t read the nods,” Smith said, as reported by Comic Book Resources.

Upon learning the record-breaking blockbuster was iced out of the Best Picture race, Smith said, “What the fuck? They got ten slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of like the last three years?”

The “Jay and Silent Bob” star continued, “Man, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes. Let him swing in there. Fucking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and sh-t, show Peter Parker some fucking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they have nominated for Best Picture…”

The podcast livestream feed then cut out on YouTube, to which Smith joked, “Kids, the conspiracy is real. I spoke about Spider-Man not being nominated by the Academy and we got tossed off of YouTube. Tie those two things together the truth lies somewhere out there.”

Jimmy Kimmel similarly criticized the Academy for snubbing “Spider-Man” during the February 8 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.”

“Why do Best Picture nominees have to be serious? When did that become a prerequisite for getting nominated for an Academy Award?” Kimmel said. “How did [‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’] not get one of the 10 nominations for best picture? Forget the fact that the movie made $750 million [in the U.S.] and is still going. This was a great movie. It wasn’t in the top 10 best movies of the year? There were three Spider-Men in it. You’re telling me ‘Don’t Look Up’ was better than ‘Spider-Man?’ It most certainly was not.”

“No Way Home” lead star Tom Holland previously discussed the anticipated nomination for the fan-favorite film with Variety, saying, “It would be a huge honor for it to be nominated for an Oscar,” but that the fan reaction is “enough.”

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.

