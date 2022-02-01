‘Killing Eve’ Trailer: There’s No Happy Ending in Sight for Eve and Villanelle

Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer) still can't get enough of each other in the gruesome trailer for "Killing Eve"'s fourth and final season.

The BBC America hit drama series returns for its fourth and final season on Sunday, Feb. 27, and it’s clear that intelligence agent Eve and assassin Villanelle certainly can’t quit each other just yet — even after vowing to never see each other again at the end of season three.

“I killed two people last night after I tried really hard not to,” Villanelle says during a therapy session in the trailer.

Similarly, Eve finds shooting someone in the hand seductive. Are they two sides of the same coin?

“Eve and Villanelle, having left each other in total turmoil on Tower Bridge at the end of season 3, are thrown into season 4 trying to figure out what they mean to each other and what their lives now stand for,” executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle told Entertainment Weekly. “This one is going to be a lot more personal and passionate than the seasons before.”

Eve is in the midst of a revenge mission, while Villanelle attempts to shed her murderous past by finding religion. Plus, MI6 boss Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) seeks answers as to who killed her son Kenny (Sean Delaney). What’s next for The Twelve?

“If you really have changed, you wouldn’t have come here,” Eve tells Villanelle, to which she challenges if either of them have changed at all.

Like the scorpion and the frog, these two ill-fated halves of the same whole might end up dead.

As IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his review of season three, “‘Killing Eve’ is a hybrid — a serialized procedural — and Season 3 tests how comfortable fans will be with a regimented structure.”

Now looking ahead to season four, Travers summed up: “If the series wants its edge back, it will have to go in for the kill.”

By the looks of this trailer, it certainly seems to do so…

Watch the full “Killing Eve” final season trailer below.

