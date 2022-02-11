Kirsten Dunst: Another Actress Dissing ‘Bring It On’ for Being ‘Dumb’ Made Her ‘Feel Terrible’

The 2022 Oscar nominee looked back on how "Bring It On" was perceived as a "dumb cheerleader movie" by her peers.

Can we get an I-R-O-N-Y?

Kirsten Dunst, the definitive early 2000s teen queen who starred in blockbusters like “Spider-Man” and indie marvels such as “The Virgin Suicides” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous,” once second-guessed her career choices, thanks to one of her peers.

Dunst, who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actress Oscars category for “The Power of the Dog,” revealed during a The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter interview that her breakout “Bring It On” role came with an unexpected criticism.

“During that age I was wanting to be taken seriously too, so I think that even though it was so successful I think there’s part of me that always checks myself or checks what’s around me,” Dunst said. “I remember another actress said something, actually. She was like, ‘Well, I’m not in a dumb cheerleader movie’ or something. Her saying that just made me feel so terrible about myself.”

Dunst added, “It’s so funny how one thing can really — it’s not any of the good that sticks out; it’s the one bad thing that really sticks out to you always.”

“Bring It On” starred Gabrielle Union, Eliza Dushku, and Jesse Bradford, and led to multiple movie sequels and a Broadway musical, despite Dunst admitting that its success was a “complete surprise” to her.

“It just goes to show you never know what’s going to hit and resonate with people. I had no idea,” Dunst continued. “I don’t have that perspective when I’m making it or even watching it. I watched it and was like, ‘Oh, this is fun’ and my brother was like, ‘This is gonna be huge!’ And I was like, ‘Really, Christian?’ He was like, ‘Yes!'” Roger Ebert even referred to “Bring It On” as “the ‘Citizen Kane’ of cheerleader movies” in 2009. Dunst later said while on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in 2019 that she would be open to a “Bring It On” sequel with the original cast. “If they wanted to make another movie, I would make another movie! Why not?” Dunst said. “It’d be so fun!” “The Power of the Dog,” written and directed by Jane Campion, is currently streaming on Netflix. The film leads the 2022 Oscars with 12 nominations, including recognition for Dunst and co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

