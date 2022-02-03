Netflix Releases ‘Knives Out 2’ First Look with Daniel Craig Returning

The 2022 Netflix Movie Preview sneak peek also teases Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in "The Gray Man," plus new films from Noah Baumbach and Judd Apatow.

We’re one step closer to finding out whodunnit.

Netflix just revealed a first look at Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out 2,” premiering on the streaming service later this year. While the film has yet to announce a release date, we can certainly expect detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) to solve the murder mystery, no matter what the season. Set in Greece, the star-studded sequel boasts an A-list ensemble cast including Ethan Hawke, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and “Outer Banks” breakout Madelyn Cline.

Variety reported that “Knives Out 2” is expected to make a fall festival run before its release both in theaters and on Netflix “in the last quarter of 2022.”

Netflix announced in March 2021 that had purchased the rights to the “Knives Out” franchise, with two sequels in the works. The deal reportedly cost upwards of $450 million, marking it the biggest film purchase in history. For scale, that’s double the budget of Netflix’s “The Gray Man,” which at over $200 million was the most expensive Netflix original film to date. Craig is slated to also star in “Knives Out 3.”

Speaking of Craig, “The Gray Man” is rumored to be a “James Bond–level franchise-starter,” per Deadline. Marvel favorites Joe and Anthony Russo are directing, with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles.

Based on a 2009 novel by author Mark Greaney, “The Gray Man” centers on “a deadly duel between killers as freelance assassin Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.” Gosling is reportedly expected to reprise his “Gray Man” role in subsequent films.

More Netflix movies on the way include Halle Berry’s sci-fi adventure flick “The Mothership,” Adam Sandler’s double feature of “Hustle” and “Spaceman,” and Jamie Foxx’s two films, “Day Shift” and “They Cloned Tyrone.” Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy team up for “You People,” plus Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg star in “Me Time.” And Jordan Peele is reunited with “Key & Peele” partner Keegan-Michael Key in stop-motion dark comedy film “Wendell & Wild.”

Filmmakers Judd Apatow, Noah Baumbach, Guillermo del Toro, Paul Feig, Jean-Pierre Jeaunet, Richard Linklater, Tyler Perry, and Nora Twomey all have Netflix movies ahead, as Dev Patel, Kenya Barries, Carrie Cracknell, JJ Perry, Matthew Reilly, and Millicent Shelton make their respective directorial debuts.

The family-friendly animated genre also includes a mini “13 Going on 30” reunion with Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo teaming up again for “The Adam Project,” also starring Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana. “The School for Good and Evil” stars Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington, and Roald Dahl’s “Matilda” gets a fresh take thanks to Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch.

Check out the Netflix 2022 first look preview below!

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.