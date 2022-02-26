Kodi Smit-McPhee Plans to ‘Hold Off’ on Other Superhero Offers as He Pursues MCU Role

"I just believe in the MCU so much, and I hope to be a part of that family one day," the actor said.

Even when he was method acting as a cattle rancher in New Zealand, Benedict Cumberbatch couldn’t escape questions about Marvel.

In a new interview on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast to promote his role in “The Power of the Dog,” Kodi Smit-McPhee admitted that he could not resist asking his co-star if Disney had any plans to let him reprise his role as Nightcrawler from Twentieth Century’s X-Men universe. Smit-McPhee played Nightcrawler in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Dark Phoenix,” and the actor says he is itching to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney’s acquisition of Fox. But when he asked Cumberbatch if his character would be featured in the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Cumberbatch remained tight-lipped.

“I had this conversation with Benedict on the set when he was in full method acting as well. I was like listen, I know you’re the dude in the boots right now with the rope but you need to tell me, am I in the contract moving forward? And that guy doesn’t let out a secret,” Smit-McPhee said. “I was actually slightly insulted. He’s really protective of that stuff. I can honestly transparently tell you that I have nothing to do with the ‘Multiverse of Madness’ coming out.”

Smit-McPhee went on to heap praise on Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, and said that he is not interested in working on any other superhero projects due to his desire to return as Nightcrawler in an MCU film. While there is currently no deal in place, he said that his experience watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in a crowded theater reinforced his belief that Marvel is the best brand of superhero cinema and the only one he has interest in working with.

“I just really am a believer in the MCU and I’ve made it a thing to kind of hold off going into any other production companies doing superhero stuff because I just believe in the MCU so much, and I hope to be a part of that family one day,” he said. “We all know that they own the rights to Nightcrawler and stuff now, so hint, hint, nudge, nudge. Absolutely open to it but nothing on the dotted line, unfortunately.”

