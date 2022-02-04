‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Trailer: Samuel L. Jackson Stars as an Elderly Man on a Treasure Hunt

Oscar winner Samuel L. Jackson plays a man who undergoes an experimental treatment to restore his memory in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Walter Mosley's novel.

What if there was a treasure map, but you just couldn’t remember where it was?

Based on the novel by bestselling author Walter Mosley, Apple TV+’s upcoming limited series “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” stars Samuel L. Jackson as Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man who is alone in the world as he battles dementia. After Ptolemy is assigned to the care of orphaned teen Robyn (Dominique Fishback), he is able to reclaim his memories thanks to a new treatment. While Ptolemy can only access a lifetime’s worth of memories once, he sets out to uncover a buried treasure before the clock runs out.

“You’ve got to let the river take its course,” Jackson as Ptolemy says in the trailer, “and the river knows right where it’s going.”

The six-part series stars Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Damon Gupton, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Walton Goggins, and Omar Miller. Premiering with the first two episodes March 11, a new episode will be released every Friday. Watch the trailer for “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” below.

Author Mosley adapted the screenplay from his novel, and serves as an executive producer alongside partner Diane Houslin and Jackson. Ramin Bahrani, Eli Selden, and David Levine also executive produce for Anonymous Content, with LaTanya Richardson.

Apple TV+ has a slew of new streaming TV projects in the works with Academy Award winners like Jackson. Gary Oldman is slated to star in espionage thriller “Slow Horses,” premiering April 1, based on the novel about British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5. Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Jack Lowden, and Olivia Cooke also star.

Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss takes on another literary adaptation with “Shining Girls,” playing the role of fictional Chicago newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi whose career is put on hold after an assault. Once Kirby (Moss) learns a recent murder mirrors her attack, she partners with seasoned reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to uncover her assailant.

Apple TV+ also will launch the four-part documentary “They Call Me Magic” centered on NBA legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson. “With unprecedented access, the docuseries explores Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and cementing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation around HIV, and transforming into a successful entrepreneur and community activist,” the official description reads. “From his humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force he is today, ‘They Call Me Magic’ features intimate interviews with Magic, his family, and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts the cinematic life of one of the biggest cultural icons of our era.”

