‘Lightyear’ New Trailer: Chris Evans’ Buzz Lightyear Battles Alien Robots in Pixar Hero Origin Story

The "Toy Story" prequel flies into theaters June 17.

Beyond infinity lies the story of the real Buzz Lightyear: the hero who inspired the “Toy Story” toy.

Meet Space Ranger Buzz (Chris Evans), who sets out to save his fellow astronauts after a year of being “marooned” on an intergalactic planet.

“A year of work for a four-minute flight,” Buzz explains in the latest trailer for Disney-Pixar film, “Lightyear.” “Isn’t that something?”

With David Bowie’s “Starman” setting the “Guardians of the Galaxy” meets “Toy Story” tone, “Lightyear” skyrockets into adventure, reminding viewers that every hero has to start somewhere. Add in a cute robo-cat named Sox, voiced by Peter Sohn, and Buzz is one-half of a buddy adventure saga of epic proportions. Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, and Taika Waititi voice a group of astronaut recruits, while Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. round out the ensemble cast.

“The cast for ‘Lightyear’ is truly a dream team,” director Angus MacLane said. “Each of the performers immediately inhabited their character, which gave us the opportunity to play a bit during recording sessions. This resulted in a level of specificity that elevated the material and brought additional depth to the characters’ relationships. It has been a privilege to work with such a talented and generous cast.”

The film is set to be released in theaters June 17.

The sci-fi animated action film promises the “definitive origin story” of Buzz Lightyear for the “Toy Story” prequel. Tim Allen famously voiced Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films, with Evans now taking over.

The “Captain America” star captioned the trailer reveal via Instagram on February 8, writing, “To infinity…” with blue heart and head-blown emojis.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” Evans previously said in a statement accompanying the first trailer release. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Veteran Pixar animator and Annie Award-winning director MacLane directs “Lightyear,” with Galyn Susman, the filmmaker behind the “Toy Story That Time Forgot” short, producing. The film was announced to be in production during Disney Investor Day 2020.

Watch the official trailer below.

