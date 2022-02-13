Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl Poster Appears to Pay Homage to Korean Arthouse Film

The Sean McVay/Hong Sang-soo crossover you've been waiting for has finally arrived.

Never let it be said that the Super Bowl offers nothing for movie lovers. In addition to the high profile trailers that will drop during tonight’s commercials, fans should apparently be keeping their eyes open for South Korean art film Easter eggs today. The Los Angeles Rams revealed their Super Bowl poster on Twitter, and cinephiles quickly noted that it is almost identical to the poster for the 2020 film “The Woman Who Ran,” directed by Hong Sang-soo.

“The Woman Who Ran” is the 24th film from the prolific South Korean director, and tells the story of a woman named Gamhee who spends time away from her husband for the first time in five years when he leaves for a business trip. The time apart, as well as conversations with three other women, lead her to wonder whether she actually values her husband’s companionship. Hong took home the Silver Bear trophy for Best Director at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival. The movie poster shows multiple pictures of Gamhee (Kim Minhee) walking around a twisting yellow line, a format that the NFL’s flashiest superteam decided to copy.

The Rams’ poster features players Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey, Von Miller, and Odell Beckham Jr. loosely recreating the poster for a movie IndieWire’s Eric Kohn described as “a paean to the joys of feminine self-care and private exploration.” Even the credits at the bottom of the poster use the same font and format as “The Woman Who Ran.”

While the poster will likely be appreciated by hardcore fans of South Korean cinema, “The Women Who Ran” is an interesting choice of movie for the Rams to reference, because — unlike the eponymous woman in Hong’s film — they simply do not run very much. The team’s offense relies heavily on passing, with quarterback Matthew Stafford and star receivers Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. responsible for most of their productivity. It is unclear whether the Rams tried to find a film that references passing in the title.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at 6:30 p.m ET on NBC.

