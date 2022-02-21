Channing Tatum Thinks ‘Magic Mike’ Training Regimen ‘Unhealthy’

“I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy for you.”

“Dog” star Channing Tatum is already deep into preparation for his third and final go-round as male stripper Mike Lane for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” But the actor has been vocal, like several male stars of late, about the extreme training regimen that goes into physically preparing for the feature.

While doing press for his latest film “Dog,” the story of two Army Rangers — one of whom is the dog of the title — traveling to a fallen soldier’s funeral, Tatum went on the “Kelly Clarkson Show” to discuss getting into shape for the Steven Soderbergh film. Tatum explained to Clarkson that one of the reasons he didn’t necessarily want to embark on a third feature was because he’d need to have the right physique for it. “It’s hard even if you do work out to be in that kind of shape,” he said.

He said much of the training required isn’t even eating healthy foods. “‘Well’ is not even — that’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself,” he said. “I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy for you.” He considers the physical training for the role a full-time job in itself and that it’s become far harder for the actor to lose weight than it was when he was younger.

Tatum has regularly discussed his struggles to maintain the Hollywood body type for features like “Magic Mike” before. In a 2015 interview with Reuters, Tatum discussed his relief at being able to have an average body after “Magic Mike” was over. Other actors have also discussed this struggles to maintain an ideal male physique in Hollywood, including Robert Pattinson and Chris Pratt.

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” has been rumored for awhile, though Tatum had previously been hesitant to return. In a recent interview Tatum said the movies have revolutionized stories aimed at women. “Our whole idea was that we could change that, revolution that in terms of what that experience could be for women. We went out and actually made it with women. It was an education,” he said.

“Dog” is in theaters now.

You can watch Tatum’s full interview below.

