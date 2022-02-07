No, Mark Wahlberg Didn’t Give Tom Holland a Sex Toy After ‘Uncharted’

The "Boogie Nights" star wasn't trying to get down 'n dirty with Spider-Man.

Talk about “Uncharted” territory!

Mark Wahlberg cleared up co-star Tom Holland’s confusion over a massage gun gift. A shirtless and mustachioed Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a gym trick with viewers.

“Mr. Tom Holland, you see this? Power Plate Pulse, this is a massage tool, for muscle recovery, nothing else,” Wahlberg captioned.

Last week, Holland told Access Hollywood that he at first mistook the “Uncharted” co-star’s present as a sex toy.

“Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in L.A. and he drove me back to my hotel,” Holland said. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was, having never seen one before, and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure.”

Holland joked, “I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons other than just being a gentleman. I didn’t know you — it’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s gonna happen?”

Wahlberg, who was also part of the viral Access Hollywood interview, added, “I can’t believe, the whole time, you were thinking that. Gotta get your head outta the gutter, buddy.”

The “Boogie Nights” star said he was hoping to give the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” actor a gift to help with action scenes. “I was like, ‘I want to gift you one. This would be great for your recovery and everything else,'” Wahlberg said. “And he’s just kind of looking at me…I can’t believe this whole time you were thinking that, and I’m just trying to have a conversation with you talking about your family and talking about my kids.”

Access Hollywood anchor Mario Lopez commented on Wahlberg’s video, “Your boy Spider-Man wildin out…”

Holland previously told The Hollywood Reporter that he stepped up his gym routine to star opposite Wahlberg in videogame adaptation “Uncharted.”

“I realized that Mark was so much bigger than me. And then we shut down because of COVID; we had a five-month hiatus. And in that hiatus, I did nothing but train and train and train and train,” Holland said. “So I’m glad I did because I think it would have looked slightly odd. I would have looked like one of his biceps.”

Holland also trolled Wahlberg on Instagram, writing that there is only a one-inch height difference between himself and Wahlberg.

“For the record, @markwahlberg is 5’9 to my 5’8,” Holland captioned an “Uncharted” clip.

