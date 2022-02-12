‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Creator Says TV Networks Need to ‘Up the Game a Little Bit’

Despite the rise of prestige TV, Amy Sherman-Palladino still sees potential in network sitcoms, saying "that sh*t’s still funny today."

Amy Sherman-Palladino is one of the more successful examples of a comedy showrunner transitioning from network TV to prestige television. Best known for her endlessly quotable series “Gilmore Girls,” which ran on The CW from 2000-2007 (before an eventual Netflix revival), she went on to create one of the most successful comedies of the streaming era in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” The period piece has drawn particular praise for its lavish production design, something that could only be possible with a streaming budget.

But despite her success at Amazon, Sherman-Palladino is not writing off network television. In a new interview with Deadline to promote the upcoming fourth season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” she praised classic network sitcoms and expressed her desire to see the art form revitalized. And she had a few choice words for the people currently running the major networks, calling on them to produce better shows to compete with the likes of Amazon.

“We came from network TV. We cut our teeth on network television, and, frankly, we still love it,” she said. “When Betty White, god love her, passed on, all of a sudden you’re seeing these ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ clips and ‘Golden Girls’ clips. That shit’s still funny today. It’s still good today, and it is sort of a mystery why the networks can’t up the game a little bit, because frankly, the network is the place if you want to make some money in this business.”

While she clearly believes that streaming and network television can peacefully coexist, Sherman-Palladino lamented that networks have almost completely ceded their status as innovators to the streaming services. “Even if you wanted to do ‘All in the Family’ today, you’d have to go to a streamer,” she said. “You can’t do ‘All in the Family’ on a network television station anymore, which is kind of a bummer because they had that. They owned that. ‘Roseanne,’ at the beginning, was different and edgy and unusual. That could still happen. It just is not happening, so I don’t know.”

Season 4 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” starts on February 18, when the first two episodes begin streaming on Amazon Prime. Amazon will release two new episodes per week for the following three weeks.

