Matthew McConaughey to Channing Tatum About Returning for ‘Magic Mike 3’: ‘Call Me, Bro’

It doesn't take any sleuthing to see that the "True Detective" alum wants to return to the "stripperverse."

Magic Matt may be back.

Matthew McConaughey joked to Variety that he’s interested in appearing in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” the third and supposedly final film in the “Magic Mike” franchise.

“Channing Tatum, call me, bro!” McConaughey said. “I haven’t heard from ya!”

The Oscar winner played strip club owner Dallas in the 2012 film, but passed on its 2015 sequel, “Magic Mike XXL.”

As for “Magic Mike 3,” McConaughey said he’d have to read the script first before committing. “It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one,” the “Greenlights” author said.

Star and producer Tatum announced in November 2021 that the third film was in production and would premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Steven Soderbergh is returning as director, with the script penned by Tatum’s producing partner Reid Carolin.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of ‘Magic Mike’ with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum said in the official press statement. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Tatum also revealed to Variety that the new “Magic Mike” lead will be a woman: “It’s going to have a really strong, almost stronger than Mike, character that’s female,” Tatum explained. “We’ve never done a traditional love story, and this isn’t a traditional love story.”

Director Soderbergh added to Thrillist that working with Tatum is “more complex than a typical actor, director, filmmaker relationship” due to their co-creator status on the “Magic Mike” cultural phenomenon.

“I’m not able to just unilaterally tell him what to do because he created it with me. It’s a conversation. I may say, ‘This is what I want to accomplish,’ and he’ll either go, ‘Oh, I love that,’ or he’ll go, ‘Oh, well, what if X?’” Soderbergh said. “I can’t jam him on stuff, and he can’t jam me on stuff. Except for the fact that I don’t know what a sexy dance looks like.”

No matter what, though, Tatum promised a uniquely sexy film, telling Variety, “I want this movie to be filled with joy and fun,” citing the “sickest dance moves that we can possibly create” to build the “Super Bowl of stripper movies.”

Shooting is set to begin in March 2022 in London and Italy.

