Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman to Host 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards

The comedy power couple promise to "get a little rowdy" during the March 6 awards ceremony.

“Making It” work! After last year’s virtual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman are slated to co-host the 2022 awards show in-person in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 6.

“We are sincerely excited to be hosting the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards. We hope to get a little rowdy, but it’ll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse,” the comedy power couple said in a press statement. “Although, with the two of us involved, it’s more likely to be intercourse. Either way it’ll be legit.”

Emmy winner Mullally and “Pam & Tommy” star Offerman have toured the U.S. and the U.K. with joint comedy show, “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe,” and released The New York Times bestselling book, “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.”

Film Independent President Josh Welsh called Mullally and Offerman the “dream team” to host. “Why have just one host when you can have two? We’re delighted to have Megan and Nick onboard to bring the magic back to the beach,” Welsh said. “I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us!”

IFC General Manager Blake Callaway added, “The Spirit Awards are back. After a year away, it is exciting to be back at the beach, live and in person, with this spectacular duo. Megan and Nick will make this year and this stop on the awards’ calendar one to remember.”

The 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards is traditionally held during the week before the Oscars. However, the 2022 date marks a shift in the awards season, with the Spirit Awards leading into Oscar voting, with final Academy voting beginning March 17.

This year’s nominees, as announced by Beanie Feldstein, Regina Hall, and Naomi Watts in December 2021, include A24’s “C’mon, C’mon,” “Zola,” and “Red Rocket,” as well as Netflix’s “The Lost Daughter” and IFC Films’ “Catch the Fair One” and “The Novice.”

The cutoff budget for eligible films is $22.5 million, excluding pricier features like Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog,” which leads the 2022 Oscar with 12 nominations.

The Spirit Awards are the nonprofit art organization’s primary fundraiser for its year-round slate of programs, which promote diversity and inclusion across the film industry by cultivating the careers of emerging filmmakers.

The awards show will be executive produced and directed by Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Production for the eighth consecutive year. Shawn Davis returns as executive producer for Film Independent for his 20th year, and Rick Austin returns as​ co-executive producer for his seventh year. Also returning are Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff as producers.

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place on Sunday, March 6, at 5 p.m. ET, airing exclusively on IFC and AMC+.

To see the full list of nominees, click here.

