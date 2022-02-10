MoMA’s Doc Fortnight Unveils Lineup of 19 Films, with Focus on the Environment

Exclusive: A wide range of timely features and shorts will play at the documentary festival from February 23-March 10.

IndieWire exclusively announces the lineup for the Museum of Modern Art’s 2022 Doc Fortnight, its annual series of documentary screenings at the New York museum. The festival runs from February 23 to March 10, and the lineup focuses heavily on environmental issues. This year’s edition of Doc Fortnight will be a hybrid festival, with 19 features and 10 short documentaries screening in the museum’s Titus Theater, with a selection of films available online via MoMA’s Virtual Cinema streaming platform.

The festival is set to open with “Bunker,” Jenny Perlin’s documentary about men living in military bunkers awaiting the end of the world. The official synopsis describes the film as “a timely reflection on ideas of survival and shelter among those preparing for the disintegration of society from a hundred feet underground.” The closing night selection is “The United States of America,” directed by James Benning. The documentary finds the filmmaking reprising his 1975 short film of the same name, utilizing vignettes representing each U.S. state that hint at the political history and social bonds that leave their mark on the landscape.

The provocative selections illustrate MoMA’s commitment to exploring humanity’s relationship with the planet. A statement from MoMA reads, “Doc Fortnight’s 2022 slate highlights thought-provoking perspectives on some of today’s most urgent issues, including ecology and our relationship to the natural and built environment; understandings of illness, wellness, and care; and the future of politics and the public sphere.”

The complete feature lineup can be found below.

“Bunker” – Directed by Jenny Perlin

“The United States of America” -Directed by James Benning

“No Kings” – Directed by Emilia Mello

“Bitterbrush” – Directed by Emelie Mahdavian

“The Still Side” – Directed by Carolina Fusilier and Miko Revereza

“Lago Gatun” – Directed by Kevin Jerome Everson

“Where Are We Headed” – Directed by Ruslan Fedotov

“I’m So Sorry” – Directed by Liang Zhao

“A Body in Fukushima” – Directed by Eiko Otake

“Life Begins, Life Ends” – Directed by Rafael Palacio Illingworth

“Memoryland” – Directed by Kim Quy Bui

“Penelope, My Love” – Directed by Claire Doyon

“107 Mothers” – Directed by Peter Kerekes

“Mariner of the Mountains” – Directed by Karim Aïnouz

“Jet Lag” – Directed by Zheng Lu Xinyuan

“Myanmar Diaries” – Directed by the Myanmar Film Collective

“1970” – Directed by Tomasz Wolski

“Other Like Me” – Directed by Marcus Werner Hed and Dan Fox

“Omar Amiralay: Sorrow, Time, Silence” – Directed by Hala Abdallah

