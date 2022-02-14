‘Moon Knight’ Super Bowl Trailer Shows Oscar Isaac as Mercenary Marvel Hero

A new Super Bowl spot gives fans a better look at the "brutal" Disney+ series.

As buzz builds for Marvel’s upcoming “Moon Knight,” the studio used the Super Bowl as an opportunity to give fans their best look yet at the Disney+ limited series. Oscar Isaac stars as a military veteran battling mental illness who receives the powers of the Egyptian god Khonshu. Ethan Hawke co-stars as Arthur Harrow, a manipulative cult leader who leads Isaac’s character down a dark path. Gaspard Ulliel and May Calamawy also star in the six-episode series. The show hails from Jeremy Slater, best known as the creator of “The Umbrella Academy.” Egyptian director Mohamed Diab is helming the majority of the series.

The Super Bowl spot reveals Isaac in the comic book character’s grey suit, and shows some of his moments of mental instability before receiving his superpowers. Isaac’s character of Marc Spector, who becomes Moon Knight, is notable for having dissociative identity disorder. His multiple distinct identities are treated as unique characters in the show. Moon Knight is known to brutally lash out at people, and often has difficulty controlling his powers. The trailer’s frantic camera movements and editing style, along with its call for fans to embrace the “chaos,” is a good indicator of the manic tone that the show’s cast and creators have said they are going for.

Everyone involved with “Moon Knight” has indicated that the limited series marks a tonal departure for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Isaac recently said the show gets “very weird,” and noted that the medium of television allowed the team to make more experimental creative choices. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige described the show as “loud and brutal,” adding that Disney+ allowed Marvel to push the boundaries of what the streaming service is allowed to show.

It seems like Marvel is using the character’s obscurity to think outside the box, an approach that has led to plenty of success for the studio. “Moon Knight” may be a polarizing show due to its uncompromising approach, but that is sure to make it must-see viewing for any MCU fan.

“Moon Knight” begins streaming on Disney+ on March 30. Watch the Super Bowl spot below.

