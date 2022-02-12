Warner Bros. Teases DC Fans with New ‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘Black Adam,’ and ‘The Flash’ Footage

A new video titled "The World Needs Heroes" contains footage from the packed 2022 DC movie slate.

DC Comics fans have quite the year to look forward to at the multiplex. Warner Bros. is releasing four new movies set in its flagship superhero universe this year, starting with next month’s “The Batman,” which already has fans buzzing about Robert Pattinson’s performance as the Dark Knight and director Matt Reeves’ unique take on the material.

But rather than stop there, DC is also rolling out “Black Adam” in July, starring Dwayne Johnson as the “Shazam!” villain in a film he spent close to a decade developing. “Black Adam” will be followed by “The Flash,” which sees Ezra Miller finally get a standalone film for his “Justice League” character. And finally, newly-minted “Fast and Furious” star Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman this December in the sequel “Aquaman and the Last Kingdom.”

That’s a lot for any fan to keep track of, so Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for its 2022 DC slate. The video, titled “The World Needs Heroes,” contains a sizzle reel of footage from all four superhero movies. Starting with Pattinson as Batman and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, it proceeds to introduce Johnson as Black Adam and Miller as The Flash before revealing Jason Momoa standing in a ruin as Aquaman.

The video shows off the first look at the supporting cast of “Black Adam,” with the trailer including glimpses of Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone. While “The Batman” and “Black Adam” have both released trailers, this marks the first time fans have seen footage from either “Aquaman 2” or “The Flash.”

The entire video is light on plot points, and might be seen as little more than an excuse to show the actors in their costumes, but it serves as a reminder of just how much DC has in store this year. If Warner Bros. wants to truly compete with the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be Hollywood’s top superhero brand, 2022 is the year to do it.

“The Batman” hits theaters on March 4, followed by “Black Adam” on July 29, “The Flash” on November 4, and “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” on December 16. Check out DC’s 2022 trailer below:

