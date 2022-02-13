‘Nope’ First Trailer: Jordan Peele Reveals Mysterious New Horror with Yeun, Palmer, and Kaluuya

The Oscar-winning "Get Out" and "Us" director is back with a mysterious new horror film that got its first tease before the Super Bowl.

“What’s a bad miracle? They got a name for that?”

Horror maestro Jordan Peele is back with his latest mysterious horror offering, “Nope,” the director’s first film since 2019’s “Us.” This time, he’s lined up a new cast, including Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer, while reuniting with his “Get Out” Best Actor nominee Daniel Kaluuya. Universal Pictures dropped the first footage from the film before Sunday’s Super Bowl LVI. Watch the trailer below.

While plot details remain scarce, we know that Universal Pictures (the studio behind “Get Out” and “Us”) will release the film July 22, and this first look at the film offers some tantalizing new details. It appears to follow a family of Black horse trainers, including Palmer and Kaluuya, whose dusty ranch is suddenly set upon by a group of terrifying invaders from the sky. The trailer appears to offer looks at both the invaders in question (tiny!) and perhaps what happens to those they attack (keep your eyes peeled for the lady in the hat).

Both Peele’s previous horror offerings at the studio scared up $255 million at the box office. An early tease of “Nope” showed a strange cloud hovering over a small town but while “Nope” will surely slot into Peele’s evolving canon of social thrillers, there are definitely “Twilight Zone” vibes afoot in his latest film.

Peele is also producing “Nope” with Ian Cooper through his Monkeypaw Productions’ exclusive five-year deal at Universal Pictures. The supporting cast on “Nope” includes “Euphoria” breakout actor Barbie Ferreira, “The OA” star Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott.

In between his directorial efforts, Peele produced and co-wrote Universal’s “Candyman” reimagining. The horror movie was directed by Nia DiCosta and grossed $77 million at the pandemic box office.

Peele wrapped principal photography on “Nope” back in November 2021, with Christopher Nolan’s trusted cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema shooting the movie in 65mm for IMAX. Hoytema recently shot Nolan’s “Tenet” as well as “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk.” For his work on “Dunkirk,” Hoytema was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Cinematography. Hoytema is confirmed to be reuniting with Nolan for a fourth time on the director’s upcoming atomic bomb drama “Oppenheimer,” production for which is scheduled to begin this year.

Yeun most recently starred in the A24 film “The Humans” and, last year earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in “Minari.” Palmer was most recently seen in the Sundance premiere “Alice,” out later this spring. Kaluuya, meanwhile, is currently in production on “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” reprising his role as W’Kabi from the original 2018 blockbuster Marvel movie.

