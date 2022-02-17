This Year’s Oscar-Nominated Shorts Are Heading to Theaters from ShortsTV

Exclusive: The 17th-annual theatrical rollout of films nominated in the live-action, animated, and documentary short categories begins February 25.

As IndieWire can exclusively share, ShortsTV has announced the return of the 17th annual Oscar-nominated short films theatrical releases, including the categories of live-action, animation, and documentary.

The films will be available in theaters nationwide starting February 25. The 2022 program will open in over 350 theaters across more than 100 theatrical markets, including New York and Los Angeles, before expanding to over 500 theaters. To learn more about the participating theaters and how to purchase tickets, visit the website here. Watch a trailer for the series below.

This is the only opportunity for audiences to watch the short film nominees in theaters before the 94th Academy Awards ceremony on Sunday, March 27. The program will be available only in theaters for the first four weeks and then will be available on VOD via iTunes, Amazon, Verizon, and Google Play beginning March 22.

“What a way to get back to the big screen! ShortsTV is bringing pure cinematic gold — this year’s Oscar Nominated Shorts — to theaters across the U.S. and Canada once again,” ShortsTV CEO and Founder Carter Pilcher said in an official statement. “This batch of Oscar contenders will blow your minds: They’re that good, that shocking and that entertaining. We promise fifteen of the best movies you’ll see this year.”

ShortsTV, the first and only global channel and network dedicated to short films, has partnered with the Academy since 2006 to showcase theatrical releases in cinemas across the U.S. and Canada, South America, Europe, India, Australia, and South Africa.

The animation nominees — a lineup that’s most definitely for mature audiences only — include “Affairs of the Art,” “Bestia,” “Boxballet,” “Robin Robin,” and “The Windshield Wiper.” Documentary shorts are “Audible,” “Lead Me Home,” “The Queen of Basketball,” “Three Songs for Benazir,” and “When We Were Bullies.” Nominated live-action shorts are “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” “On My Mind,” “Please Hold,” “The Dress,” and “The Long Goodbye.”

The films have an international scope, including productions from Germany, Spain, Afghanistan, Switzerland, and Denmark.

IndieWire’s Jude Dry listed shorts “Lead Me Home,” “The Queen of Basketball,” and “Three Songs for Benazir” as Oscars frontrunners, with “Audible” and “When We Were Bullies” as contenders. Per Dry, Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk’s Netflix release “Lead Me Home” features a “cinematic portrait of homelessness on the West Coast that humanizes the crisis while giving a sense of its immensity.”

Additionally, “The Queen of Basketball” tells the story of Lusia “Lucy” Harris, the first and only woman to be drafted in the N.B.A. Ben Proudfoot directs and Shaquille O’Neal serves as an executive producer. “Three Songs for Benazir,” from married filmmakers Gulistan Mirzaei and Elizabeth Mirzaei, follows a young Afghani refugee living in a displaced persons camp in Kabul.

Last year, the 2021 Oscar Nominated Short Films had a virtual component.

The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27.

