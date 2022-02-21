The Oscars Fan Favorite Poll Sees Amazon’s Musical Take on ‘Cinderella’ in Lead

Other contenders that have been put forth include Zack Snyder's director's cut of "Justice League."

In an attempt to honor as many movies as possible at this year’s Oscars, the Academy Awards, in conjunction with Twitter, has created an unofficial popular movie category that will be announced during this year’s show. The #OscarsFanFavorite poll has been running through social media and the results have been about as surprising as one would expect.

In a report initially published by Deadline, currently the Amazon Prime Video musical reimagining of “Cinderella,” starring pop star Camila Cabello is in first place. Other contenders that have been put forth include Zack Snyder’s director’s cut of “Justice League.” Snyder’s other film, the Netflix zombie feature “Army of the Dead” has also been receiving numerous votes via Twitter.

The move is one that the Academy had hoped would quell irritation from fans and filmmakers about the lack of popular films being recognized at the Oscars, most notably last year’s Spider-Man feature, “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Earlier this month director Kevin Smith slammed the Oscars for failing to nominate the Marvel film for Best Picture. Smith said, “What the fuck? They got ten slots, they can’t give one to the biggest fucking movie of like the last three years?”

The “Jay and Silent Bob” star continued, “Man, and they’re like, ‘Why won’t anyone watch this show?’ Like fucking make a populist choice, fuck, man. You got how many slots? Throw in Spider-Man for God’s sakes. Let him swing in there. Fucking poor kid’s always getting crapped on and sh-t, show Peter Parker some fucking love. I’m not even being facetious, with as many movies as they have nominated for Best Picture…” It’s unclear as of right now where “Spider-Man” sits with the Oscars Fan Favorite poll.

The question of the Oscars courting the popular choice has been on-going for years. The Oscars even expanded their Best Picture slots from five to a fluctuating number up to 10 in 2009 in a move to allow for more popular choices.

The only requirements one needs to enter a feature is that it is eligible for an Oscar (meaning it was released between March 1 and December 31, 2021. The winner will be flown to Los Angeles to do some type of presenting of the honor at the ceremony. Fans can submit their via the Academy’s web site or by tweeting.

This year’s Academy Awards ceremony will take place March 27.

