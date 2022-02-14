Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes Set to Host 2022 Oscars Ceremony — Report

After three years without a host, this year the Oscars will have three emcees on March 27.

After three years without a host, the 94th Academy Awards will have three of them. As reported by Variety, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes will serve as emcees for Hollywood’s biggest night on March 27, airing on ABC. The selection comes after months of speculation, with the Academy even crowdsourcing host suggestions from fans on Twitter. After last year’s unorthodox ceremony, the choice of hosts gives fans a better idea of what kind of show the 2022 Oscars are aiming to be.

IndieWire has reached out to Academy representative for comment.

Regina Hall most recently had a good showing at Sundance with the films “Master” and “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.” Schumer soon stars in the Hulu series “Life and Beth,” which she also writes, directs, and executive-produces. Emmy-winning comedian Wanda Sykes most recently starred on the HBO Max series “The Other Two.”

The Oscars have been host-less since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel emceed the ceremony. Kevin Hart was originally announced as the host of the 2019 Oscars, but was forced to relinquish the job due to controversy about past homophobic jokes he had made. Due to the short notice, the Academy opted to go without a host that year, simply relying on a coterie of celebrity awards presenters instead. The approach worked smoothly, so no hosts were used for the next two years.

Related There's Increased Diversity in the Major Oscar Noms, but Best Actress Remains a Problem

How to Watch the Oscar Nominations Live Related Best True Crime Shows on Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO Max

Oscars 2022: Best Director Predictions

The pressure will be on for the three comedians, as many viewers will have adjusted to the new format over the past three years. But many viewed 2021’s pandemic Oscar ceremony as a disappointment, partially due to some controversial creative choices made by producers Jesse Collins, Stacy Sher, and Steven Soderbergh, and also the show’s Union Station setting, so the new hosts may be viewed as a refreshing change. As Oscar ratings continue to decline, they will be tasked with finding a way to restore normalcy to the ceremony while simultaneously entice new viewers to tune in. This year’s show will be produced by “Girls Trip” filmmaker Will Packer.

The 94th Academy Awards will be broadcast on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.