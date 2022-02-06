Oscars Nominations 2022: Our Final Selections, Ranked for Each Category

From "Dune" to "The Power of the Dog" and "Belfast," here's what's likely to place on Oscar nominations morning, and to win.

As always, the 2022 Oscar race will come down to what 9,487 eligible Academy voters actually saw in this strange rollercoaster year. A record number voted for the nominations — from 82 countries — as voters attended live showings or watched at the Academy Screening Room (ASR), which also provided “Extras” such as conversations and panels.

Below I make my final Oscar predictions for nominees in all 23 award categories, which will be announced on Tuesday, February 8. Finals voting begins March 17 ahead of the 94th Oscars ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

There is nowhere to go but up for the Academy Awards this year, as the Steven Soderbergh pandemic Oscar show did not boast enough contenders with sizzle to pull in ratings.

Last year’s big winner “Nomadland” handily scored its Picture, Director, and Actress trifecta without having cracked $1 million at the box office by the nominations announcement, with most stateside theaters closed. Most voters watched the movie at home on the ASR or Hulu, but the show missed the drumbeat of starry awards events that build anticipation. With a resurgent Covid and many events postponed or canceled (including the Globes kudocast), again the noise around Oscars is muted.

Another factor changing the dynamics in 2022: For the first time since 2009 and 2010, the Academy ballot offers 10 ranked choices for 10 guaranteed Best Picture slots. That will create an unpredictable field of candidates. There could be a few surprises, but the list should align closely with the PGA nominees.

These include far more popular movies than last year’s indie lineup, including Warners/HBO Max day-and-date releases “Dune” ($398.7 million worldwide), which was spectacular enough to lure moviegoers out of their homes, and the more intimate tennis biopic “King Richard” ($32 million worldwide), to Netflix’s end-of-the-world juggernaut “Don’t Look Up.”

If James Bond BAFTA fave “No Time to Die” ($768 million worldwide) turns up on the list (as opposed to indie darlings “Flee,” “Summer of Soul,” and “Drive My Car”), ABC will be happy indeed.

NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

Nominations day could yield a bounty for streamers. Netflix could land a studio record of three Best Picture contenders with Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” and Jane Campion’s festival and critical hit “The Power of the Dog” as well as rookie director Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Tick, Tick, Boom.”

Amazon has a shot at landing Aaron Sorkin’s showbiz fable “Being the Ricardos” (see: “The Artist,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” “Birdman”) in the top 10 as well as “A Hero,” two-time Oscar-winner Asghar Farhadi’s fascinating portrait of a weak man, in Best International Feature. AppleTV+ will likely score its first Best Picture contender with “CODA,” Sian Heder’s Sundance crowdpleaser about a hearing girl in a deaf family, with Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” placing in a few categories.

Among leading contenders it’s a close race. “CODA,” Reinaldo Marcus Green’s “King Richard,” and Kenneth Branagh’s 1969 memoir “Belfast” are heart-tugging portraits of families as they face disruptive change. “Dune” is hugely popular and will lead the crafts categories (composer Hans Zimmer could win his second Oscar), but like other sci-fi/fantasy entries such as “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, the space epic isn’t scoring with actors. With international Oscar voters behind it, Bong Joon Ho’s comedy thriller “Parasite” whizzed past the barriers of language and genre to win four Oscars including Best Picture without any acting nods (but SAG wins revealed thespian support).

Also impeccably mounted, artful noir western “The Power of the Dog” is strong with the crafts, actors, writers, and directors as well as overseas voters, but may be divisive among the Academy’s more mainstream factions. The one category it is most likely to win: Best Director for Campion, who was the second woman nominated back in 1994 for “The Piano” (she won only Best Original Screenplay) and would be the third woman director to win, following Kathryn Bigelow and last year’s Chloe Zhao.

Melinda Sue Gordon

Two films from DGA-nominated master directors who played their films exclusively in theaters could see multiple nominations: Paul Thomas Anderson’s charming ’70s comedy “Licorice Pizza” (MGM/UA, $19.7 million worldwide), which is slight but delightfully executed, and Steven Spielberg’s dazzling if underperforming “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney, $62 million worldwide).

The tour-de-force musical found some resistance from Oscar voters who loved the 1961 original. No matter how many times the filmmaker insisted he was remaking the original 1957 Broadway musical, in truth he and writer Tony Kushner were adapting this revisionist movie from both sources, juggling the song order and encouraging an exhilarating LatinX cast to shine. Whatever happens on nominations morning, “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose looks like the Best Supporting Actress frontrunner.

Finally, Oscar campaigners know that to win your category, you need a strong narrative as well as winning momentum as Guild votes. Few will resist this one: “Will Smith gives the performance of his life as a driven father ambitious for his daughters in ‘King Richard.'” If anyone can challenge him, it’s Benedict Cumberbatch as the toxic Western male harboring a secret in “The Power of the Dog.”

Another British charmer, Andrew Garfield, learned how to sing for “Tick, Tick, Boom” and has booming popularity due to “Spider-Man: No Way Home” — he could stage an upset. His fellow SAG-nominee Denzel Washington should snag a spot for the title role in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” And the fifth slot could go to either BAFTA-anointed Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio for his sexily goofy scientist in “Don’t Look Up,” or respected SAG nominee Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos,” who also starred in “Dune” and shortlisted Spanish entry “The Good Boss.”

Amazon Studios

Best Actress has no obvious frontrunner. “The Favourite” Oscar-winner Olivia Colman could win again for Maggie Gyllenhaal’s Elena Ferrante adaptation “The Lost Daughter” (Netflix), as a middle-aged professor looking back on her life choices. (It didn’t seem to hurt “Nomadland” star Frances McDormand that she won twice before.) “The Hours” Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman exceeded expectations as Lucille Ball in PGA-nominee “Being the Ricardos,” a Golden Globe-winner and potential Best Picture candidate.

However, it’s Lady Gaga who performed best in the precursors, from CCA and the Golden Globes to BAFTA and SAG, for Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” which is entertainingly dark but only has actors’ support. That can be enough; see Renee Zellweger in “Judy” and Jane Fonda in “Klute.”

Racking up as many as 11 nominations will be Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” another movie about a family under duress, this one on a distant desert planet. Multiple nominations show support from the Academy’s 17 branches voting in 23 categories (two sound categories have been consolidated into one), but they do not necessarily a winner make. The crafts revere these master filmmakers.

With almost a third of the Academy now international (even if they don’t vote in a bloc), expect a few surprises with the most intensely competitive documentary and international feature races ever, as well as the tech categories. If the ASC ignores veteran Janusz Kaminski (“West Side Story”) and gives one of its cinematography slots to up-and-comer Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”), you know anything can happen.

In the International Feature race, frontrunners include Iran’s “A Hero,” Japan’s Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”) and Denmark’s Jonas Rasmussen (“Flee”). Like last year, voters across the Academy could vote as long as they saw all 15 shortlisted films. International voters will have an impact on all categories, especially the documentary branch, which could favor animated “Flee” or overdue Nanfu Wang’s daring China Covid expose “In the Same Breath” (HBO) over New York docs “The First Wave” (NatGeo) or “Summer of Soul” (Searchlight). Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s thrilling cave disaster film “The Rescue”(NatGeo) is also lauded, but they have won before (“Free Solo”).

When the nominations come in Tuesday, it’s a whole new ball game as Oscar campaigners gear up to win on Oscar night.

Focus Features

Here are my final Oscar predictions, in order of likelihood to win.

Best Picture

“The Power of the Dog” (Netflix)

“Dune” (Warner Bros./HBO Max)

“Licorice Pizza” (MGM/UA)

“Belfast” (Focus)

“West Side Story” (Disney)

“King Richard” (Warner Bros./HBO Max)

“Don’t Look Up” (Netflix)

“CODA” (AppleTV+)

“Tick, Tick, Boom” (Netflix)

“Being the Ricardos” (Amazon)

Spoiler: “Drive My Car” (Janus)

Best Director

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”)

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”)

Spoiler: Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”)

Best Actor

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick, Boom”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”)

Spoiler: Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Best Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”)

Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”)

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”)

Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”)

Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”)

Spoiler: Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”)

Best Supporting Actor

Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”)

Troy Kotsur (“CODA”)

Jared Leto (“House of Gucci”)

Ciaran Hinds (“Belfast”)

Bradley Cooper (“Licorice Pizza”)

Spoiler: Mike Faist (“West Side Story”)

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”)

Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”)

Caitriona Balfe (“Belfast”)

Ruth Negga (“Passing”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”)

Spoiler: Ann Dowd (“Mass”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”)

Sian Heder (“CODA”)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and and Takamasa Oe (“Drive My Car”)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (“The Lost Daughter”)

Denis Villeneuve, Erith Roth, and Jon Spaihts (“Dune”)

Spoiler: Tony Kushner (“West Side Story”)

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”)

Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”)

Zach Baylin (“King Richard”)

Adam McKay and David Sirota (“Don’t Look Up”)

Aaron Sorkin (“Being the Ricardos”)

Spoiler: Pedro Almodovar (“Parallel Mothers”)

©2021 SPAI. All Rights Reserved.

Best Animated Feature

“The Mitchells vs. The Machines” (Netflix/Sony)

“Encanto” (Disney)

“Luca” (Disney/Pixar)

“Raya and the Last Dragon” (Disney)

“Belle” (GKids)

Spoiler: “Sing 2” (Illumination/Universal)

Best Animated Short

“Us Again”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

“Affairs of the Art”

“Namoo”

Spoiler: “Step into the River”

Best Live Action Short

“The Long Goodbye”

“Frimas”

“Les Grandes Claques”

“Stenofonen”

“Please Hold”

Spoiler: “When the Sun Sets”

Kerry Hayes

Best Cinematography

“Dune”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Belfast”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Spoiler: “West Side Story”

Best Costume Design

“Cruella”

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

“Cyrano”

Spoiler: “House of Gucci”

©Searchlight Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Documentary Feature

“Summer of Soul”

“Flee”

“The Rescue”

“In the Same Breath”

“Writing with Fire”

Spoiler: “Simple as Water”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Audible”

“Terror Contagion”

“Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis”

“Day of Rage”

Spoiler: “Three Songs for Benazir”

Best Editing

“Dune”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Belfast”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Don’t Look Up”

Spoiler: “King Richard”

Best International Feature Film

“Drive My Car”

“A Hero”

“Flee”

“The Worst Person in the World”

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom”

Spoiler: “The Hand of God”



Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

“Dune”

“Cruella”

“House of Gucci”

“The Suicide Squad”

Spoiler: “West Side Story”

Best Production Design

“Dune”

“Nightmare Alley”

“West Side Story”

“The French Dispatch”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Spoiler: “Licorice Pizza”

Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Best Original Score

“Dune”

“The Power of the Dog”

“Don’t Look Up”

“No Time to Die”

“The French Dispatch”

Spoiler: “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Original Song

“No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”)

“Respect” (“Here I Am Singing My Way Home”)

“Don’t Look Up” (“Just Look Up”)

“King Richard” (“Be Alive”)

“Encanto” (“Dos Oruguitas”)

Spoiler: “Guns Go Bang” (“The Harder They Fall”)

Best Sound

“Dune”

“The Power of the Dog”

“West Side Story”

“No Time to Die”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Spoiler: “Belfast”

Best Visual Effects

“Dune”

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

Spoiler:

“No Time to Die”

