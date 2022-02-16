‘Our Flag Means Death’ Trailer: Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby Lead HBO Max Pirate Parody

The series stars Oscar winner Waititi as Captain Blackbeard and "Flight of the Conchords" star Darby as a real-life gentleman pirate.

Sword-carrying, swashbuckling vigilantes who kill each other with kindness? This clearly isn’t your typical pirate tale.

Set in 1717, “Our Flag Means Death” follows Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) after he trades in his aristocratic lifestyle to become captain of pirate ship Revenge following a midlife crisis. Helmed by creator David Jenkins and executive-produced by Taika Waititi (who also stars as Captain Blackbeard), “Our Flag Means Death” is loosely based on the real-life adventures of Bonnet and his crew.

The 10-episode season premieres March 3 on HBO Max with three episodes, followed by three more episodes March 10, two episodes March 17, and the two final episodes March 24.

Waititi directs the first episode, featuring an ensemble cast of Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matt Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O’Neill, Guz Khan, David Fane, Rory Kinnear, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, Fred Armisen and Leslie Jones.

“Our Blackbeard is a legend, a lover, a fighter, a tactical genius, a poetic soul, and quite possibly insane. Only one man could play this role, and that is the great Taika Waititi. We’re thrilled beyond measure he’s decided to don the beard,” showrunner Jenkins said.

The pirate parody is also executive produced by Jenkins, Garrett Basch, and Dan Halsted.

“Our Flag Means Death” is the latest TV project for Oscar winner Waititi.

The “Jojo Rabbit” writer-director voices IG-11 in “The Mandalorian,” also directing the Season 1 finale. Waititi serves as an executive producer for FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows” (also directing several episodes of the FX series) and co-created and executive produces the critically acclaimed FX series “Reservation Dogs.” The “Thor: Love and Thunder” actor-director is also penning a television adaptation of Terry Gilliam’s 1981 film “Time Bandits,” about a young boy who discovers a time-traveling portal in his bedroom.

As for the film side of things, Waititi has an untitled “Star Wars” project on the horizon as well as directing “Tower of Terror.” Upcoming Searchlight soccer film “Next Goal Wins” is completed, while animated space story “The Incal” is in pre-production as of February 2022.

“Our Flag Means Death” premieres March 3 on HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.

