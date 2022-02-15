‘Pieces of Her’ Trailer: Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote Are a Mother-Daughter Duo in Netflix Mystery Series

From the producers of "Big Little Lies" and "The Undoing" comes a new Netflix thriller series premiering March 4.

What would you do if your mother suddenly was not who you thought she was?

Netflix’s mystery thriller “Pieces of Her” stars Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver, who is saved from a seemingly random act of violence from her mother Laura, played by Toni Colette. The only issue? Laura’s past doesn’t seem to add up.

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times-bestselling novel and helmed by producers of “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing,” the upcoming series “Pieces of Her” premieres on March 4 on Netflix.

Charlotte Stoudt, who wrote the series adaptation, serves as showrunner and executive producer, with Minkie Spiro directing. The eight-episode series is executive-produced by author Slaughter, Steve Hutensky, Casey Harver, Janice Williams, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Bruna Papandrea.

Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn also star in the drama, which starts in Georgia and spans across the country as Andy (Heathcote) searches for answers.

“There are just some things you don’t understand,” Laura (Collette) warns.

Oscar nominee Collette told Vogue that “Pieces of Her” was “more emotionally demanding” than she had anticipated. “I had no idea how intense it was going to be and was truly exhausted by the end,” Collette said. “I think I let myself get fooled, because I might not have done it if I knew where it would take me.”

Collette added, “I’d get bored playing more straightforward women. I like people who dig deep and own their lives — the good, the bad, and the ugly. We make so many choices, and now it’s Laura’s time to take responsibility for her own.”

Elsewhere on Netflix, Collette landed a Primetime Emmy nomination for best supporting actress in a miniseries for the streamer’s 2019 “Unbelievable.”

“Pieces of Her” is just the latest Netflix novel adaptation. David E. Kelley’s “Anatomy of a Scandal” is set to land on the streaming platform later this year, based on Sarah Vaughan’s novel of the same name. The anthology series is expected to depict a new case each season, with the first storyline showcasing the investigation into James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), a British politician accused of rape. His wife, Sophie (Sienna Miller), is convinced of his innocence, but her loyalty is put to the test by Kate Woodcroft’s (Michelle Dockery) prosecution.

Watch the trailer for “Pieces of Her” below!

“Pieces of Her” premieres March 4 on Netflix.

