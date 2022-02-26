Emmy Awards: 2022 Calendar Firms Up as Emmy Season Nears

Steady as she goes. FYC season is upon us.

The Television Academy has set the schedule for the 2022 Emmy Awards season — with only a few pertinent dates still outstanding — solidifying the path towards the distribution of TV’s highest honors. This year appears to be proceeding apace with no adjustments having been announced regarding a certain lingering pandemic and FYC events for programs are already underway.

The first date of particular import arrives May 12, which serves as the deadline for Primetime programming which aired within the June 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022 eligibility window to submit their entries for Emmy consideration. Just two and a half weeks later comes the official end of the eligibility window and the beginning of Emmy season in earnest.

June will consist of non-stop campaigning through the beginning of Phase 1 voting, which starts June 16 and closes June 27. This 11-day window is in keeping with the TV Academy’s Emmy schedule since 2020, when COVID-19 forced the organization to delay and compress its nomination process. Prior to 2020, the Emmy calendar typically allowed for two weeks for both the nomination and final voting windows.

In general, July is a much quieter month, save for all the happy phone calls and press releases that will accompany the announcements of the actual nominees on Tuesday, July 12. After that, nominated parties have 14 days to report any errors or omissions to the TV Academy for rectification.

After that, on August 12 eligible voters will be able to view videos submitted by nominees in support of their craft. Expect the month to be a mad dash of campaigning, as Phase 2 voting begins August 18 and concludes August 29.

As for how long the world will have to wait to learn the winners of both the 2022 Creative Arts and Primetime Emmy Awards, only time will tell. While both are roughly penciled in for September, as is tradition, formal dates have yet to be announced, though it’s safe to assume it will take place later in the month, with the Primetime ceremony broadcast on NBC.

All dates remain subject to change.

Thursday, May 12, 2022

Entry deadline for programs that identify as Primetime programming by virtue of genre and were originally presented June 1, 2021 – May 31, 2022, (including hanging episodes).

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

End of eligibility window for 2022 Emmy Awards.

Thursday, June 16, 2022

Nominations-round voting begins

Monday, June 27, 2022

Nominations-round voting ends

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Nominations announced

Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Deadline for errors and omissions to the nominations

Friday, August 12, 2022

Final-round videos available for viewing

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Final-round voting begins

Monday, August 29, 2022

Final-round voting ends

September TBD

Creative Arts Emmy Awards and Ball

Primetime Emmy Awards telecast on NBC and Governors Ball

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.