Ryan Reynolds Says Age Is a Factor for ‘Deadpool 3’ Stunts: ‘You’re Not Allowed to Eat Advil Like Cereal’

The 45-year-old actor has felt that "being thrown onto concrete wasn't hilarious anymore" since getting older.

We still don’t know whether Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool will appear in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but it’s certain that whatever set Reynolds steps on must have one thing: pain relievers.

The 45-year-actor told Variety that his ability to do superhero and action star stunts had waned in the past decade. “After I turned 35, being thrown onto cement wasn’t hilarious anymore: It had been upgraded to hell,” Reynolds said. “You’re not allowed to eat Advil like cereal. Things start to hurt.”

While Reynolds likes “physicality in movies,” he may be handing the reins over to professional stunt artists in the future.

“I think it’s important to do as much of it yourself as you can, but I’ll step aside when there’s something that’s just too gnarly and there’s a trained professional ready to go,” Reynolds added.

The third “Deadpool” film is “coming along,” according to Reynolds, but fans are adamant that the MCU will pull a “Spider-Man: No Way Home” surprise and cast Reynolds alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the “Doctor Strange” multiverse-bending sequel.

“I’m really not in the movie,” Reynolds clarified. “I’m promising I’m not in the movie.”

The “Free Guy” star will, however, throw his hat in the ring to join any of the number of upcoming “Star Wars” spinoffs.

“That would be a real hard thing to say no to, but honestly — I’m not making this up — it’s not something I’ve ever thought of,” Reynolds said.

For any project, like new sci-fi film “The Adam Project,” Reynolds added that a script must have a “Mary Pickford model” of storytelling, “which is make them laugh, make them cry and then bring them back to laughter. If you can do that, you’ve made something worth watching.”

As for “Deadpool 3,” sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin were tapped to pen the script in 2020, and stars Zazie Beetz and Josh Brolin expressed interest in reprising their respective roles.

Brolin said in summer 2019 he was pressuring Disney for a production timeline.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Brolin said. “I’ve been calling them, like, ‘What’s the deal with Cable, man?’ Seriously, 100-percent serious. They’re figuring it out. It’s a big world now, it just got much, much bigger. So who knows.”

