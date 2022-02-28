SAG Awards 2022 — See the Full List of Winners

The Screen Actors Guild handed out its annual prizes — and "CODA" was the big winner of the night.

As the awards season ramps on, the Screen Actors Guild Awards are upon us. The show is returning to an in-person format this year, and streaming on TNT if you plan to watch from home. Last year’s presentation was shrunk down to an hour-long event broadcast in April, whereas this year the Guild is back in action for a live event. Follow along below for a live updating list of winners.

This year’s SAG is taking place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica — a move from its usual unveiling in downtown LA. Presenters this year include a mix of nominees, previous winners, and rising talents — Benedict Cumberbatch, Jessica Chastain, Jung Ho-Yeon, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Oscar Isaac, Salma Hayek, Tony Goldwyn, Reese Witherspoon, and more.

Cast in a Motion Picture

“Belfast”

“CODA” (Winner)

“Don’t Look Up”

“House of Gucci”

“King Richard”

Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick Tick Boom”

Will Smith, “King Richard” (Winner)

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture

Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Winner)

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture



Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Bradley Cooper, “Licorice Pizza”

Troy Kotsur, “CODA” (Winner)

Jared Leto, “House of Gucci”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”

Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Cate Blanchett, “Nightmare Alley”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story” (Winner)

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Ensemble in a Drama Series

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“The Morning Show”

“Squid Game”

“Succession” (Winner)

“Yellowstone”

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” (Winner)

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Jung Ho-yeon, “Squid Game” (Winner)

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Reese Witherspoon, “The Morning Show”

Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“The Kominski Method”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso” (Winner)

Male Actor in a Comedy Series



Michael Douglas, “The Kominski Method”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” (Winner)

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, “The Great

Sandra Oh, “The Chair”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” (Winner)

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” (Winner)

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown” (Winner)

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture



“Black Widow”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“No Time to Die” (Winner)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings”

Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series



“Cobra Kai”

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

“Loki”

“Mare of Easttown”

“Squid Game” (Winner)

