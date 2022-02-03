Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Easter Egg in ‘And Just Like That’ Finale

It's never the end of the Carrie necklace era. SJP spills on her full-circle ode to Carrie Bradshaw during a new documentary about the revival series.

Here today, gone tomorrow — such is life, and also the iconic “Carrie” necklace from “Sex and the City,” so it seems. Spoilers for the season finale — now streaming — below.

Sarah Jessica Parker wanted to call back to the original “SATC” series finale while filming revival “And Just Like That,” especially since she was back on location in Paris for a monumental moment with the love of her life, Mr. Big.

The only catch? This time, instead of Big (Chris Noth) declaring his love for her, Carrie was dumping his ashes out of a designer Eiffel Tower clutch and into the Seine.

Yet Carrie’s French handbag collection housed more than just her husband’s remains: SJP was adamant to include the “Carrie” nameplate necklace that her character had misplaced when she also metaphorically lost herself in the final season of the HBO series.

“I feel so lucky that we’re here,” Parker said during an interview in “And Just Like That… The Documentary,” now streaming on HBO Max. “I can’t even believe it.”

Related Cynthia Nixon Tried to Be the 'Anti-Nancy Reagan' When Directing 'And Just Like That'

Amy Schumer and Beyoncé Inspired Channing Tatum's 'Magic Mike 3' Related 'Loki': Everything You Need to Know About Marvel's Disney+ Series

'Cowboy Bebop': Everything You Need to Know About the Live-Action Netflix Adaptation

While dressing for one scene, Parker questioned wearing the iconic piece of jewelry around her neck.

“Carrie necklace? No Carrie necklace? What do you guys think?” Parker asked the costume designers and accessories experts. “It doesn’t feel right.”

So, Parker decided to take matters into her own hands, er, purse.

“Why don’t I just put it in my purse where it was, where I found it?” Parker came up with. “And that will just be for us.”

The ultimate finale moment, with Parker as Carrie donning an orange sorbet-hued Valentino couture dress, was “like an aria with no words,” to Parker.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King added, “It’s everything. We’re here in Paris. The dress, the hair, the purse, her. The emotions, she can carry that. It’s unbelievable how she was not upstaged by that building [the Eiffel Tower] behind her.”

“And Just Like That” released its season one finale February 3. Original stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Noth, and Willie Garson returned for revival series, sans Kim Cattrall.

IndieWire’s Ben Travers wrote in his review that the HBO Max reboot balanced honoring the original series while adding a modern twist and “an earnest devotion to grow along with its audience, whether that’s by inviting fresh faces to their dinner tables or acknowledging that no one (not even Carrie) stays the same forever.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.