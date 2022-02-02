Sebastian Stan Teases an Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Role: ‘Never Say Never’

May the Force be with Sebastian Stan! The "Pam & Tommy" star already calls Mark Hamill "father," apparently.

Sebastian Stan just might want to learn ways of the Force and become a Jedi like his “father,” Mark Hamill.

The “Pam & Tommy” star has famously been compared to a young Hamill, who originated the role of Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” films. Now, Stan is speaking out about possibly entering the stratosphere.

“Look, it’s really kind,” Stan said during an interview with Esquire. “Never say never.”

Plus, it turns out Stan has a special bond with his real-life hero, Hamill.

“Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that,” Stan added. “I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just want you to know I’m around.’ It’s really terrifying.”

Through the years, Stan has been open about the possibility of taking a “Star Wars” role. In March 2021, Stan told “Good Morning America” that it just might take a personal offer from Hamill himself to tip the scales.

“Well, if Mark Hamill calls me personally to tell me that he feels inclined to share this role with me, then I’ll believe it,” Stan said. “Until then, I won’t believe it.”

Hamill has publicly shared his support for Stan to step into his “Star Wars” legacy, in 2017 tweeting a headshot of Stan next to a production still of himself from the 1993 film “Time Runner,” as reported by Deadline.

Later in 2018, Hamill responded to a fan comment, writing, “Sebastian doesn’t need my stamp of approval! He’s a wonderful actor and is never less than great in everything he does.”

Hamill reprised his iconic role as Luke Skywalker for 2015’s “The Force Awakens,” and subsequent sequels “The Last Jedi” and “The Rise of Skywalker,” as well as appeared de-aged in Disney+ prequel series, “The Mandalorian.”

The famed voice actor also confirmed via Twitter to have “secret voice-cameos” in every “Star Wars” film since 2015. Hamill as Skywalker perished in “The Last Jedi,” before returning as a Force spirit in “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“THE FORCE KILLED LUKE. You have to acknowledge the irony in his fate,” Hamill tweeted. “Almost like an addict that kicked his habit cold-turkey, remained clean for decades, only to re-use just once & then, tragically, overdoses. #SadSkywalker #ForceFatality #JediJunkie.”

As for the films, Hamill told The Daily Beast that he “never expected to come back at all” in the first place.

“It was bittersweet, but I was able to enjoy it from a different perspective than years ago when I was in my 20s,” Hamill said. “So it was just fun to be a part of it, and it was sad in a way, because I knew it would be the last time I’d ever play Luke.”

