‘Shining Girls’ Trailer: Elisabeth Moss Tracks Down Her Assailant in Eerie Time-Bending Murder Mystery

Elisabeth Moss adds to her repertoire of badass women on a mission for justice with the new Apple TV+ series.

Reality really is a matter of perspective.

The haunting trailer for Apple TV+’s upcoming series “Shining Girls” exhibits the suffocating trauma of surviving an assault — and captures what it takes to track a killer.

“He’s everybody. He’s nobody,” Elisabeth Moss says as newspaper archivist Kirby Mazrachi in the time-bending trailer for the show, which premieres April 29.

As Kirby realizes a recent murder mirrors her own attack, she sets out to find her assailant with the help of seasoned reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura). Yet the pair quickly realize that a series of cold cases are all linked, blurring Kirby’s sense of time, space, and certainty.

Jamie Bell, Phillipa Soo, and Amy Brenneman also star. Based on Lauren Buekes’ bestselling novel, “Shining Girls” is executive produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Michael Hampton through Appian Way.

Per the original novel, the title “Shining Girls” refers to “bright young women with potential,” whom a drifter in Depression-era Chicago must prey on and kill in order to travel through time. Yet, what happens if one “shining girl” survives?

Emmy winner Michelle MacLaren directs the first two episodes and executive produces with Rebecca Hobbs for MacLaren Entertainment.

Moss, who stars, directs, and executive produces, reunites with “The Handmaid’s Tale” director Daina Reid, who also directs and executive produces. Author Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga additionally serve as executive producers.

Showrunner and co-executive producer Silka Luisa adapted the novel into the eight-episode series, which premieres with the first three episodes, followed by a new episode every Friday.

Apple TV+ has an array of upcoming high-profile TV projects adapted from bestselling novels. Academy Award winners Samuel L. Jackson stars in Walter Mosley’s “The Life of Ptolemy Grey,” while Oscar winner Gary Oldman is slated to star in espionage thriller “Slow Horses” based on the novel about British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping ground department of MI5.

As for Moss, the “Mad Men” alum recently starred in Kosovo’s official entry for Best International Feature, “Hive.” Moss exclusively told IndieWire that “when you have strong female characters, a lot of people think that they have to be vulnerable or they have to be weak or they have to grow to that place,” yet her selection of roles begs to differ.

“Clearly, with this being based on a real woman, you have to follow the true narrative,” Moss said. “And I agree, she obviously was a very special person to be able to have the journey in her life that she did.”

