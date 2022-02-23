Every Studio Film Directed by Filmmakers of Color Coming Out in 2022, 2023, and 2024

Measurable diversity in the director's chair continues to be stagnant, and it's not COVID's fault.

A year ago, it appeared that perhaps we would be living in a post-COVID world by now, the once-usual certainties again certain, including movie production schedules and release dates. That particular future is still nebulously ahead of us, as is the diverse utopia that Hollywood studio moviemaking is still far from becoming, despite new initiatives introduced over the previous decade to fix that unrelenting “problem.”

Audiences are often quick to pounce on The Academy when its nominees lack diversity, but Oscar voting members are limited to primarily studio output, where measurable diversity in the director’s chair has been stagnant, year, after year, after year. And looking out to 2024, it seems that little is likely to change.

Of the roughly 290 studio films on the calendar through 2024, as of today, just 21 of them are or will be directed by people of color. That’s just over six percent, even though people of color as a group make up half of the U.S. population.

There is still plenty of room for growth on this list, especially as the 2022 festival season continues throughout the year, offering readymade features for smart studios looking for fresh talent. There are also a handful of currently untitled films on the 2024 calendar — typically movies that are planned, but have yet to be packaged — so it’s possible that the 2024 picture will change as directors are slotted for each one.

Here is the list of major studio films directed by filmmakers of color set for release throughout the rest of 2022, into 2023, and 2024. We will update as new films are added to (and sometimes removed from) various slates. As of this writing, there are 21 films directed or co-directed by filmmakers of color in the studio offing. Unless otherwise specified, release dates pertain to traditional theatrical distribution.

screencap/Universal Pictures

Paramount

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” directed by Steven Caple Jr., June 9, 2023

Sony Pictures Entertainment

“Oh Hell No,” directed by Kitao Sakurai, July 1, 2022

“The Woman King,” directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, September 16, 2022

“Umma,” directed by Iris K. Skim, March 18, 2022

Untitled “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” Sequel, co-directed by Kemp Powers (with Joaquim Dos Santos and Justin K. Thompson), October 7, 2022

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” directed by Kasi Lemmons, December 21, 2022

Untitled George Foreman Biopic, directed by George Tillman Jr., April 7, 2023

Twentieth Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures

“Flamin’ Hot,” directed by Eva Longoria, TBD 2023

PIXAR

Universal Pictures

“Nope,” directed by Jordan Peele, July 22, 2022

“Easter Sunday,” directed by Jay Chandrasekhar, August 5, 2022

“Knock at the Cabin,” directed by M. Night Shyamalan, February 3, 2023

Part 1 of Untitled Tenth “Fast and Furious” film, directed by Justin Lin, May 19, 2023

Walt Disney Pictures/Buena Vista

“Turning Red,” directed by Domee She, March 11, 2022 (Disney+ only)

“Thor: Love and Thunder,” directed by Taika Waititi, July 8, 2022

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” directed by Ryan Coogler, November 11, 2022

“The Marvels,” directed by Nia DaCosta, February 17, 2023

Warner Bros.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,” directed by James Wan, December 16, 2022

“Last Train to New York,” directed by Timo Tjahjanto, April 21, 2023

“The Color Purple,” directed by Blitz Bazawule, December 20, 2023

“The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim,” directed by Kenji Kamiyama, April 12, 2024

“Batgirl,” directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, TBD

