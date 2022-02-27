Colin Farrell Went to Starbucks in His Penguin Makeup While Filming ‘The Batman’

The heavy prosthetics worn by the actor allowed him to fly under the radar.

If you’ve ever wondered what The Penguin orders at Starbucks, the answer is an oat milk latte with two Stevias.

Colin Farrell has attracted plenty of buzz for his upcoming role as The Penguin in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” partially due to the prosthetic-induced transformation the actor underwent. Many fans have described Farrell as “unrecognizable” after seeing him in “The Batman” trailers, and a new story proves just how true that is.

While filming “The Batman,” Farrell had so much confidence in his makeup team that he decided to make a Starbucks run in his full prosthetics. He recounted the story to Collider, saying that while he received a few strange looks, he does not believe anyone recognized him as a celebrity.

“The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive, a spin metaphorically speaking. We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of ten or fifteen people. And it was really fun. I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it’s such an imposing look,” he said.

As comic book movies continue to dominate pop culture and fans become increasingly plugged in to upcoming releases, many actors have gone to great lengths to avoid having their presence in big movies leaked. Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield thrilled fans with their surprise cameos in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but the surprise was almost spoiled when the two friends went out to lunch in Atlanta while filming the movie.

“While we were sitting down, it occurred to both of us, ‘Oh, shit. If we’re filmed here together, that’s not a good sign,'” Cox said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “So we ended up sitting, facing the wall, both of us.” Fortunately for Colin Farrell, it appears his Penguin makeup is so elaborate that he does not have to worry about such things.

“The Batman” opens in theaters this Friday, March 4, and an HBO Max spinoff about Farrell’s Penguin is already in development.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.