‘The Boys Presents: Diabolical’ Trailer: Homelander’s Origin Story Makes Him Identical to MCU’s Captain America

Prime Video's spinoff of "The Boys" series stars Chace Crawford, Awkwafina, Kieran Culkin, Seth Rogen, and more stars.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” proudly gives heroes a bad name.

The bloody fun-size superhero anthology isn’t for the squeamish, with eight short stories inspired by The New York Times–bestselling comic “The Boys,” created by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke for Prime Video’s live action series.

“From the wonderfully damaged minds” of writers Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Garth Ennis, Awkwafina, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Andy Samberg, Aisha Tyler, and Simon Racioppa come “The Boys”-centric stories — including an origin story for Homelander that even further parallels Marvel’s Captain America by way of a handsome transformation.

Homelander, insecure? Now it all makes sense.

All eight “Diabolical” episodes will premiere March 4 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Each episode runs between 12 and 14 minutes, featuring a unique animation style.

The star-studded voice acting cast includes Awkwafina, Michael Cera, Don Cheadle, Chace Crawford, Kieran Culkin, Giancarlo Esposito, Eliot Glazer, Jason Isaacs, Kumail Nanjiani, Justin Roiland, Seth Rogen, Andy Samberg, Ben Schwartz, Elisabeth Shue, Christian Slater, Kevin Smith, Antony Starr, Nasim Pedrad, Simon Pegg, Kenan Thompson, Aisha Tyler, and Oscar winner Yuh-Jung Youn.

Episodes range from “Laser Baby’s Day Out,” written by Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and directed by Crystal Chesney-Thompson and Derek Thompson, with a classic American animation style; to “An Animated Short Where Pissed-Off Supes Kill Their Parents,” written by Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth and directed by Parker Simmons, using Roiland’s cartoon aesthetic.

Installment “I’m Your Pusher” acts as an homage to the original “The Boys” comics, with creator Garth Ennis writing the episode and Giancarlo Volpe directing. “Boyd in 3D” is written by Eliot Glazer, using a story co-conceived by sister and “Broad City” creator Ilana Glazer, and directed by Naz Ghodrati-Azadi in a French animation style.

“BFFs,” written by Awkwafina and directed by Madeleine Flores, uses a cartoon style derived from “Saturday morning animation imports.” Meanwhile, Aisha Tyler’s “Nubian vs. Nubian” is directed by Matthew Bordenave and uses anime.

Andy Samberg wrote “John and Sun-Hee,” inspired by Korean drama and horror and directed by Steve Ahn, and final episode “One Plus One Equals Two” is written by Simon Racioppa and directed by Jae Kim and Giancarlo Volpe for a darker take on American superhero animation.

Racioppa also executive produces “The Boys Presents: Diabolical,” alongside “The Boys” showrunner Eric Kripke, and producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

“The Boys Presents: Diabolical” premieres March 4 on Prime Video.

