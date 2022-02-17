‘The Contractor’ Trailer: Chris Pine Is a Veteran Turned Contract Killer in Paramount Thriller

Pine teams up again with "Hell or High Water" co-star Ben Foster as a former military operative gone rogue.

Action movie “The Contractor” will become the first title under the new ViacomCBS and Paramount+ integration of Showtime content across the streaming platform.

Tarik Saleh directs “The Contractor,” which reunites “Hell or High Water” stars Chris Pine and Ben Foster as two former Special Forces operatives who turn to contract work after being involuntarily discharged from the Army.

James Harper (Pine) is desperate to provide for his family, and turns to a private underground military force, led by a mysterious coordinator (Kiefer Sutherland). When the very first assignment goes awry, the elite soldier finds himself caught in a dangerous conspiracy and on the run for his life.

“We gave them our minds, our bodies, and our spirits,” Pine as James says in the trailer. “They chewed us up and spit us out.”

Gillian Jacobs, Eddie Marsan, Fares Fares, Nina Hoss, and Amira Casar also star in the J.P. Davis–penned movie.

“The Contractor” will be released in a limited number of U.S. theaters by Paramount with a simultaneous PVOD release across platforms, starting April 1. The film will arrive on Showtime and Paramount+ later in 2022.

Thunder Road Film’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee (“John Wick” franchise, “Sicario”) produced with 30WEST having fully financed the film. 30WEST’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green, and Dan Steinman are executive producing along with Pine, Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, and Josh Bratman. Esther Hornstein of Thunder Road Films is executive producing.

“We are very excited to bring this exceptional film to audiences through multiple platforms so fans can experience it in theaters or at home,” said Kent Sevener, EVP, Content Acquisition, Showtime Networks Inc. “With superb filmmaking talent and an outstanding cast, ‘The Contractor’ delivers a thrilling cinematic experience with an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat story.”

STXfilms Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson added, “We are thrilled to be collaborating once again with the amazing team at Paramount, following our successful collaboration on ‘Queenpins,’ and our partners at Showtime. This was an irresistible deal and opportunity for us and our filmmaking partners and will be a win-win for consumers as the film is made available to the biggest audience possible.”

“The Contractor” premieres in theaters and on demand April 1.

